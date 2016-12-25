Justin Houston inactive for Chiefs on Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 7:12 PM EST

A report on Saturday pegged Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston as unlikely to play on Sunday night after he missed practice all week because of swelling in his knee.

As a result of that report it’s no great surprise to learn that Houston headlines the list of inactive Chiefs for their game against the Broncos. It’s a big loss for the Kansas City pass rush as Houston has picked up four sacks in his five games since finally making his debut after offseason knee surgery.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury. There aren’t any other regular members of the lineup on the inactive list.

The Broncos ruled out safety T.J. Ward, linebacker Brandon Marshall and a pair of tight ends — A.J. Derby and Virgil Green — on Friday because of injuries. The team promoted tight end Henry Krieger-Coble from the practice squad on Saturday to join Jeff Heuerman on the active roster.