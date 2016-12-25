Justin Houston inactive for Chiefs on Sunday night

A report on Saturday pegged Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston as unlikely to play on Sunday night after he missed practice all week because of swelling in his knee.
As a result of that report it’s no great surprise to learn that Houston headlines the list of inactive Chiefs for their game against the Broncos. It’s a big loss for the Kansas City pass rush as Houston has picked up four sacks in his five games since finally making his debut after offseason knee surgery.
Cornerback Phillip Gaines was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury. There aren’t any other regular members of the lineup on the inactive list.
The Broncos ruled out safety T.J. Ward, linebacker Brandon Marshall and a pair of tight ends — A.J. Derby and Virgil Green — on Friday because of injuries. The team promoted tight end Henry Krieger-Coble from the practice squad on Saturday to join Jeff Heuerman on the active roster.
This is a massive loss for the team in Bozo red and yellow. Tee Hee!
Trevor Siemian can go along way to determining his future tonight, one way or another…
Looks like the Broncos will make the playoffs afterall despite all mistakes made by bumbling Elway in the off season. He didn’t address the offensive line and he whiffed on his QB draft. Lynch is a bust.
Well kc is in the playoffs but doesn’t mean much unless they win out the next two weeks. They’ll get a bye and a home game IF the team can pull it off. Otherwise it’s on the road one and done. Not a hater, chiefs fan and realistic.