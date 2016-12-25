 Skip to content

Justin Houston inactive for Chiefs on Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 7:12 PM EST
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Outside linebacker Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after sacking quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos for a safety in the second quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

A report on Saturday pegged Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston as unlikely to play on Sunday night after he missed practice all week because of swelling in his knee.

As a result of that report it’s no great surprise to learn that Houston headlines the list of inactive Chiefs for their game against the Broncos. It’s a big loss for the Kansas City pass rush as Houston has picked up four sacks in his five games since finally making his debut after offseason knee surgery.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury. There aren’t any other regular members of the lineup on the inactive list.

The Broncos ruled out safety T.J. Ward, linebacker Brandon Marshall and a pair of tight ends — A.J. Derby and Virgil Green — on Friday because of injuries. The team promoted tight end Henry Krieger-Coble from the practice squad on Saturday to join Jeff Heuerman on the active roster.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Justin Houston inactive for Chiefs on Sunday night”
  1. randytheraiderloveboy says: Dec 25, 2016 7:15 PM

    This is a massive loss for the team in Bozo red and yellow. Tee Hee!

    RRLB

  2. black59razorblog says: Dec 25, 2016 7:50 PM

    Trevor Siemian can go along way to determining his future tonight, one way or another…

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 25, 2016 7:54 PM

    Looks like the Broncos will make the playoffs afterall despite all mistakes made by bumbling Elway in the off season. He didn’t address the offensive line and he whiffed on his QB draft. Lynch is a bust.

  4. redripper says: Dec 25, 2016 8:07 PM

    Well kc is in the playoffs but doesn’t mean much unless they win out the next two weeks. They’ll get a bye and a home game IF the team can pull it off. Otherwise it’s on the road one and done. Not a hater, chiefs fan and realistic.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!