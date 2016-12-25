Kirk Cousins’ financial future hinges in part on playoff berth

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2016, 11:45 AM EST

Back when Washington seemed to be rocketing toward a second straight postseason appearance, conflicting reports emerged regarding whether the team would apply the franchise tag to quarterback Kirk Cousins for a second straight year. As PFT reported at the time, all of the reports were incorrect; Washington had not made a decision about Cousins — and will not do so until the team’s season ends.

Now at 8-6-1 after a Saturday win at Chicago, Washington’s season may still end next Sunday. Or it may not. As noted by MDS, Washington makes the playoffs with a win against the Giants and losses by both the Lions and the Packers. If the Lions beat the Cowboys on Monday night and the Packers beat the Lions in Week 17, Washington is eliminated. If Washington loses to the Giants, Washington is done regardless of any other outcomes.

Washington’s Week 17 game, along with the final scores of the remaining Lions and Packers games, will determine whether Washington makes it to the postseason. Which necessarily will become a factor in the assessment of Cousins for the purposes of applying the franchise tag or attempting to sign him to a long-term deal before he acquires the ability to negotiate with other teams.

If Cousins leads Washington to back-to-back playoff appearances (and if Washington can muster an upset on the road in the wild-card round), the pressure to keep him around will intensify. Which could set the stage for the team to use the $23.94 million franchise tag in 2017. If Washington fails to qualify for the postseason, it becomes much easier to sell the decision to let things play out, with Washington hopeful that Houston’s pig-in-a-poke with Brock Osweiler and a likely abundance of veteran quarterbacks in 2017 will cause other teams to not break the bank for Mr. How You Like That Me Now.

Things could get very interesting, and potentially contentious. If Washington has a number in mind for Cousins and he wants to go look for more, he may find himself out of luck if Washington finds someone else willing to take a lot less before Cousins realizes that his best play would be to stay put.

By rule, Washington and Cousins can work out a new deal as soon as the regular season ends. Nothing prevents them from talking informally before then, but there’s no reason to say anything until everyone knows whether Washington will or won’t be a playoff team again.