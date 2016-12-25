Mike Mitchell leaves game with back injury

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 5:10 PM EST

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was removed from Sunday’s game in the first quarter due to a back injury.

Robert Golden replaced Mitchell in the base defense. Mitchell came back in briefly on the following series but then left the game again.

Mitchell is having maybe his best season and has been a big part of the defensive turnaround for the Steelers, who have won five straight and can win the AFC North if they win this game.

The Steelers lead the Ravens, 7-3, early in the second quarter after the Ravens botched a snap prior to a field goal attempt.