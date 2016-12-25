 Skip to content

No contact between Raiders, Mike Vick

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2016, 3:00 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 18: Mike Vick #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the 1st half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Heinz Field on October 18, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Raiders have lost quarterback Derek Carr for the season. They apparently will be standing pat with the player they have.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders have made no contact with veteran free agent Mike Vick. Arguably the biggest name in a limited group of available quarterbacks, Vick (who appeared in five games with three starts for the Steelers in 2015) had wanted to play this year. He drew no interest.

The move likely means that the Raiders will stick with Matt McGloin and Connor Cook for the duration of the season. On one hand, they know the offense. On the other hand, they are Matt McGloin and Connor Cook. With all due respect.

Vick doesn’t know the Oakland offense at all, which would be an obvious impediment. That said, Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was the quarterbacks coach in Atlanta for Vick’s final season there in 2006.

