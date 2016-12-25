No days off for PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2016, 5:00 PM EST

Since Christmas falls on a Sunday, the Christmas work holiday falls on Monday. But it’s not a holiday for PFT, or for PFT Live.

The radio show will be on for its usual three hours, beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com. Joining me in hour three will be Washington receiver Pierre Garçon, whose team is on the fringe of a playoff berth with Week 17 coming.

The show also will include a full look back at the Saturday and Sunday games, a breakdown of the playoff picture, and everything else you could want or need with the regular season ending,the postseason looming for 12 teams, and the offseason beginning for 20 teams.

Check us out on Sirius 213, XM 202, NBCSportsRadio.com, a wide range of terrestrial affiliates, and plenty of affiliates who will be playing network content on Monday morning because their local shows will have the day off.