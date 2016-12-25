Packers-Lions flexed to Sunday night

The NFL has officially moved the NFC North championship game to prime time.
Green Bay’s visit to Detroit in Week 17 will be on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on January 1, the league announced today. As we previously noted, that was really the only game that made sense for the time slot, as it’s the one game that is guaranteed to have playoff implications for both teams, regardless of the outcome of any other games.
The NFL has also announced that Saints at Falcons and Giants at Washington will both kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Patriots at Dolphins will move to 4:25 as well unless both the Steelers and Chiefs win today. If the Steelers and Chiefs both win, Patriots-Dolphins will remain at 1 p.m. ET.
Here’s the full Week 17 schedule, with all 32 teams playing on Sunday, January 1, 2017:
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS;
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS;
Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX;
Bills at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS;
Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX;
Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS;
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX;
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS;
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m., CBS;
Saints at Falcons, 4:25 p.m., FOX;
Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS;
Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX;
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS;
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX;
Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m., FOX;
Packers at Lions, 8:30 p.m., NBC.
