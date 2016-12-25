Packers-Lions should move to prime time in Week 17

Although the NFL has not officially announced which Week 17 game will be flexed into Sunday night, the only game that makes sense for the prime time slot is Green Bay at Detroit.
The Packers-Lions winner will win the NFC North regardless of anything else that happens the rest of the way. No other game is guaranteed to have playoff implications for both teams.
Four Week 17 games match teams that are already eliminated from playoff contention: Jaguars-Colts, Bears-Vikings, Bills-Jets and Cardinals-Rams. Those can obviously be ruled out of the prime time slot.
The 12 other games currently have playoff implications for at least one team, but all of them except Packers-Lions could lose their playoff implications before prime time next Sunday night. For example, Patriots-Dolphins looks like a good game right now because the Patriots are playing for home-field advantage and the Dolphins are playing for a wild card berth. But if the Raiders lose during the day on Sunday, the Patriots will have nothing to play for because that would clinch home-field advantage for New England. And the Dolphins could clinch a wild card either today or next Sunday based on the results of the Broncos’ and Chiefs’ games. It’s entirely possible that by prime time next Sunday, Patriots-Dolphins will be meaningless to both teams.
The last thing the NFL wants is a meaningless game in prime time to end the regular season. Which means Packers-Lions is the only game that makes sense for the season finale.
Lions fans agree and we’re nervous as hell.
If Goodell can figure out a way to put on a worse game than Cinci- Houston, I’ll be impressed.
Det/GB is going to NBC.
Mia/NE is going to go to 4:25 slot to match up with Denver/Oakland.
Fox may Flex NYG/WAS to 4:25 if Detroit loses Monday
No. I hate late night games. Does the NFL hate working fans?
If the Giants beat the skins then both Detroit and gb make the playoffs. So seeding would be an issue but that’s it.
What about the fans that made plans for the game. What if someone flew in from elsewhere. No consideration for the fans.
No consideration at all. No thinking by that fan either. They have to know that the NFL seriously tweaks the schedule in Week 17. Ignorance on their end is not an excuse here.
I like noon games best and I know players around the league do as well, but this seems to make sense. It would also give the Lions an extra 7 or 8 hours of rest after playing tonight’s game. It wouldn’t be the same as a normal week’s rest but at least its something.
Make the actual kickoff time of all night games to 7 pm EST, not 7:30. That’s late enough.
As a Packers fan, I want to congratulate the Lions. They showed a lot of heart this year and Matthew Stafford has played very well all year.
It should be a good game this Sunday, and I’d actually like to see the Giants beat the Redskins so both the Packers and Lions make the playoffs.
These two always play a very entertaining game and should be in prime time.last year at Ford Field Rodgers threw the 67 yars hail mary that won the game for the Packers.if this all important game isnt flexed then one must question the intelligence of those in charge.
While it makes sense for this move, doesn’t the Network carrying the game get a right to hold onto one game. It would be smart for Fox to lock in this game. Of course cash can always change someone’s mind.
@jr4real Weeks 1-16 yes but not week 17. No games can be locked in by the networks on Week 17.
I’m sure there is a clause or stipulation in contracts that allows nfl to flex any game in week 17
