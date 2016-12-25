Ravens extend lead after another interception

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 6:41 PM EST

It’s awfully quiet in Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions to Ravens linebackers in the third quarter, and the Ravens turned both into points.

Zachary Orr intercepted Roethlisberger on the first play of the third quarter, and C.J. Mosley intercepted him in the final minute of the quarter. Both set up the Ravens in the red zone, and early in the fourth quarter Justin Tucker’s third field goal of the day gave the Ravens a 20-10 lead.

Joe Flacco hit Steve Smith Sr. for a touchdown and the two-point conversion early in the third to give the Ravens their first lead, at 14-7. The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but got only six points to show for it.