Ravens extend lead after another interception

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 6:41 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Dennis Pitta #88 of the Baltimore Ravens cannot come up with a pass thrown by Joe Flacco #5 in the first half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s awfully quiet in Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions to Ravens linebackers in the third quarter, and the Ravens turned both into points.

Zachary Orr intercepted Roethlisberger on the first play of the third quarter, and C.J. Mosley intercepted him in the final minute of the quarter. Both set up the Ravens in the red zone, and early in the fourth quarter Justin Tucker’s third field goal of the day gave the Ravens a 20-10 lead.

Joe Flacco hit Steve Smith Sr. for a touchdown and the two-point conversion early in the third to give the Ravens their first lead, at 14-7. The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but got only six points to show for it.

