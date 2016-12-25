 Skip to content

Ravens re-take lead in Christmas classic

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2016, 7:21 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) dives for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP

It’s essentially the first playoff game of the year, and it’s a great one.

After the Steelers erased a 20-10 deficit by taking a 24-20 lead, the Ravens rolled down the field to re-take a three-point lead.

The Ravens went 75 yards in 14 plays to go ahead again, with a stirring 10-yard run from fullback Kyle Juszczyk capping the drive.

The Steelers still have time to force overtime. And overtime would be fitting for this one.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “Ravens re-take lead in Christmas classic”
  1. pastabelly says: Dec 25, 2016 7:27 PM

    Yes, it’s a classic. Great game. Great ending.

  2. flaccojumpball says: Dec 25, 2016 7:29 PM

    Even though the Steelers pulled some cheating tactics again. Congrats on the win. Represent the North.

  3. philtration says: Dec 25, 2016 7:46 PM

    Great game!
    Not a fan of either team but so what.
    That is why I love the game.

    By the way… those color rush uniforms the Steelers were wearing are pretty damn nice.
    They should keep that jersey permanently.

  4. cuda1234 says: Dec 25, 2016 8:00 PM

    Should have gotten the first down and gone down. Cost his team the game by scoring with so much time left on the clock.

  5. holidlove says: Dec 25, 2016 8:13 PM

    “philtration says:
    Dec 25, 2016 7:46 PM
    Great game!
    Not a fan of either team but so what.
    That is why I love the game.

    By the way… those color rush uniforms the Steelers were wearing are pretty damn nice.
    They should keep that jersey permanently.”

    ——–

    I’m a Ravens fan, but those Steeler uniform were pretty good! They should keep ’em.

  6. raidervv says: Dec 25, 2016 9:03 PM

    scored too quickly.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!