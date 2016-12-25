Ravens re-take lead in Christmas classic

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2016, 7:21 PM EST

It’s essentially the first playoff game of the year, and it’s a great one.

After the Steelers erased a 20-10 deficit by taking a 24-20 lead, the Ravens rolled down the field to re-take a three-point lead.

The Ravens went 75 yards in 14 plays to go ahead again, with a stirring 10-yard run from fullback Kyle Juszczyk capping the drive.

The Steelers still have time to force overtime. And overtime would be fitting for this one.