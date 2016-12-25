Ravens re-take lead in Christmas classic

It’s essentially the first playoff game of the year, and it’s a great one.
After the Steelers erased a 20-10 deficit by taking a 24-20 lead, the Ravens rolled down the field to re-take a three-point lead.
The Ravens went 75 yards in 14 plays to go ahead again, with a stirring 10-yard run from fullback Kyle Juszczyk capping the drive.
The Steelers still have time to force overtime. And overtime would be fitting for this one.
Yes, it’s a classic. Great game. Great ending.
Even though the Steelers pulled some cheating tactics again. Congrats on the win. Represent the North.
Great game!
Not a fan of either team but so what.
That is why I love the game.
By the way… those color rush uniforms the Steelers were wearing are pretty damn nice.
They should keep that jersey permanently.
Should have gotten the first down and gone down. Cost his team the game by scoring with so much time left on the clock.
I’m a Ravens fan, but those Steeler uniform were pretty good! They should keep ’em.
scored too quickly.