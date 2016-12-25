Rex Ryan insists he called timeout before game-tying field goal

After Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks hit a 55-yard field goal to send Saturday’s game against the Bills into overtime, Bills coach Rex Ryan could be seen pleading with an official on the sideline while indicating that he called timeout ahead of the snap.
Referee Craig Wrolstad said in a pool report after the game that the head linesman was standing next to Ryan and said that Ryan never called timeout before the snap.
“So he called timeout evidently after the ball was snapped or that is when our guy heard him or acknowledged him after the snap,” Wrolstad said.
Ryan disputed calling timeout after the ball was snapped and said
“That’s interesting,” Ryan said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously he never called it, he never blew it dead. I was yelling at him. I went over to him. I’m sure you saw our players trying to call the timeout, trying to put our field goal block team on the field. And so then they’re not saying [timeout], and I looked and I was shocked it hadn’t been called. Then I’m like, ‘Timeout, timeout.’ Then I’m even trying to signal it to the guy. But I’m assuming the thing’s gonna be done. But I’m over there, yelling timeout well before the thing was kicked. It will show up. I’m sure there was audio of it. So we’ll get it.”
Ryan had plenty of other things to explain after Franks kicked another field goal to win the game in overtime, including his decision to punt with four minutes left in overtime when a loss or tie eliminated the Bills from playoff contention and having just 10 players on the field when Jay Ajayi ran 57 yards to set up the game-winning kick. Neither of those things might have happened had Ryan got the timeout he says he called, but that hardly makes the way things played out any easier to swallow.
nobody is questioning that Rex was late in calling for a TO-however watch the video and Corey White #30 was on the field and signaled for a TO in clear vision of any official. This was not a well officiated game!!
can’t believe the 10th man trick did not work.
Rex has a problem calling time-outs. Calls them when he shouldn’t and neglects to call them when he should. He’s just a poor game manager overall.
No Rex, you didn’t.
Goodbye Rex……A few years on TV before he becomes a liability because of the verbal impulse control of a 7 yr old….and then back to being a DC somewhere…..then he has to figure out how to get his brother a job again…..Who will be selling used cars or furniture somewhere for the immediate future.
The Bills deserve a better coach than Rex. He is all bluff, living the dream of a a head coach when he should be a cordinator. Owners fall for his chat and people like him. Look at his body of work and apart from a couple of good first years with the Jets it really has not been that impressive. The hire of his brother was not a good move, look what he has done the last few years. It’s a case of bad on bad. I think the NFL has a bad habit of jobs for the boys, with all the networking done over the years I guess this is understandable in a way. I.e. Jeff Fisher. I have no love of the Bills being a Dolphins fan but we share a problem of following bad football teams that have talent. Maybe things are changing with us time will tell, but the way to go is new hungry men with new ideas and not the Jeff Fishers of this world.
I thought one of the Defensive players called time out. That’s why I wasn’t worried if he made or not.
bye rex, bye rob…good riddance…
Rex Ryan should not have had his football team in the position to allow a 55 yard field goal to head to OT.
As head coaches go, who cries more? Rex Ryan or Mike Tomlin?
Rex also claimed he was “building a bully” in Buffalo…. nobody believes you Rex…
I saw this game and Ryan is a lying sack, with help of split screen it was easy to see he delayed and delayed right up until ball is snapped and then he tries to call it. He is an awful coach, his indecisiveness and inability to adjust a game plan are just some of the more alarming traits you see in him throught a game.
Apparently, the buffoon hasn’t watched the game film yet. He didn’t call the timeout before the snap. Just like the last straw with Jeff Fisher was him looking like a fool unable to find the challenge flag, this summed up Rex’s time in Buffalo. He can’t even call a simple timeout correctly!
The irony is that Fisher will probably be the next Bills coach!
Rex, you’ve played all season with a reject QB and you’re complaining about a time out?
CBS showed a split-screen that clearly showed the ball was snapped right before Rex called a timeout. There’s no debate here, Rex is wrong.
I’m sure if Franks had missed that 55-yard field goal Rex would have had nothing to say.
He waited to long the replay proved it
Oh, Boo Hoo.
Rex Ryan didn’t have the right amount of players on the field? Color me shocked
Not HC material. Should be a lifer as a DC.
Never mind the field goal…how about trying to coach the defense up to stop the run!
Later, Rex. Enjoy coaching high school ball.
Rex is a clown and for entertainment purposes, I hope he comes back next season, and the season after. As far as the Bills go, the longer they kept him, the longer they will remain irrelevant.
Get ready Buffalo because you’re going, you’re going to the playoffs…
If the synched split-screen video shown later on TV was accurate, it appeared Ryan signaled a split-second too late.
But as the article says, there are bigger sins Wrecks needs to pay for like the 10-men fiasco and the surrender punt.
Clearly, Rex is a most confused individual. He literally left no time for the ref to call timeout. This is not something the refs aren’t familiar with. He waited until they hiked the ball and the play had started….he was as usual a dollar short. So if he gets fired he has no-one to blame but himself. He also was responsible for hiring his brother, who maybe the worst defensive coordinator in the league. The team has plenty of talent but is poorly coached and poorly managed. If I were a person looking for a head coaching job in the NFL Buffalo would be at the top of the list. Great fan base and many excellent players. Personally, I wish the Ryan’s well….but it’s time for the Bills to pull the trigger, enough is enough.
They showed the split screen, he called it at the snap.
So no, he did not call it in time.
How does a “defensive genius” with the help of his “defensive genius” brother with this much defense talent on the roster produce such an inept defense?
And how do posters here keep saying that he’s a great defensive coordinator? The guy coached the best collection of defensive talent in recent memory in Baltimore and managed not to screw that up, and had some success with Mangini’s players, but on his own he’s been an epic, utter, total failure.
Can’t blame the Pats for Winning year in and year out when the teams they play against self destruct and their coaches and front offices constantly make bone headed decisions.
The Offense had 589 yds.of offense and scored 31
It’s the DEFENSE ! Rex took a Top 5 Defense and ruined it.
He should have kept Jim Schwartz as DC. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it!
Trying to force fumbles instead of wrapping on tackles cost the Bills the game and season. 3 times the Bills gave up 200+ yards to a ball carrier this year. Basics – Wrap and drop. Let a teammate Trac 2and strip AFTER the ball carrier is Wrapped.
Time to go Rex, and please take Rob with you. He had the worst secondary in the history at New Orleans., and made a strong Bills secondary mediocre.
Yes Rex & Buffalo fans are STILL insisting you produce that “Bully” of a team you promised…..
Not a fan of either team but one of the players clearly called a timeout.
It’s very nice of the media to be in the Christmas spirit and do Ryan the favor of allowing him to put the focus for the loss on something that was essentially irrelevant to the outcome and therefore deflect attention from another poor coaching job- something he has certainly mastered.
But unless someone has a crystal ball and can say definitively that the kick would have been missed if Ryan have gotten the time out, I personally will dismiss it as yet another smoke and mirrors maneuver by yet another dishonest, disingenuous Ryan family member to avoid taking responsibility for their failures.
The worst thing about Rex bering fired is he will be hired by some lame Disney network for the next five years spewing his tripe.
Complaining about not getting your field goal gamesmanship timeout is pathetic. Rex, you are what your record days you are.
Rex, the reason the ref is standing next to you is to listen for that time out call.
Oh, and most coaches will tell the ref they intend to call the TO to be sure it isn’t missed.
You outsmarted yourself – again.
Here’s hoping you win another offseason. I could use the entertainment.
“But unless someone has a crystal ball and can say definitively that the kick would have been missed if Ryan have gotten the time out, I personally will dismiss it ”
That’s the only thing Ryan had left to hang his hat on. To desperately try and convince everyone it would have missed but no one will ever know because Ryan is an incompetent head coach.
He can’t do anything right!
And the owner insist that you should have had a better season. #ByeByeRex
The Bills set a franchise record for yardage and still lost to a backup quarterback, if this doesn’t prove that Rex and brother are defensive guru frauds, I don’t know what does??
I like Rex and I think he coached his butt off people forget he coached his way back in this game multiple times to even make this a game. The Buffalo media and fans are brutal so quick to point out Rex faults but totally ignoring the fact that he coached his way to stay in this game and not end up in a blow out
Guess over rated Rex is like Trump, doesn’t believe it even when there is documented proof. The replay shows the play already started when Rex tried to call time out. Pity poor Bills fans they have to go through 1 more game with this over blown coach. Bills start the new years right by getting rid of the two evil football twins.
Wah Wah wah…crybabies..
You got punched in the mouth by a better team. Bye bye bills! You can watch the dolphins play in the post season and call as many futile time outs as you want. Bye bye
The very fact that Rex Ryan is arguing this point is evidence he shouldn’t be coaching next year. Icing the kicker is so 1990s. And if that what you have in the bag of tricks….
Try winning a game. Or going to the playoffs.
“trying to put our field goal block team on the field”
If you wanted to change personal you wouldnt have waited till the last second to call it.