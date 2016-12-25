Rex Ryan insists he called timeout before game-tying field goal

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 7:40 AM EST

After Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks hit a 55-yard field goal to send Saturday’s game against the Bills into overtime, Bills coach Rex Ryan could be seen pleading with an official on the sideline while indicating that he called timeout ahead of the snap.

Referee Craig Wrolstad said in a pool report after the game that the head linesman was standing next to Ryan and said that Ryan never called timeout before the snap.

“So he called timeout evidently after the ball was snapped or that is when our guy heard him or acknowledged him after the snap,” Wrolstad said.

Ryan disputed calling timeout after the ball was snapped and said

“That’s interesting,” Ryan said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously he never called it, he never blew it dead. I was yelling at him. I went over to him. I’m sure you saw our players trying to call the timeout, trying to put our field goal block team on the field. And so then they’re not saying [timeout], and I looked and I was shocked it hadn’t been called. Then I’m like, ‘Timeout, timeout.’ Then I’m even trying to signal it to the guy. But I’m assuming the thing’s gonna be done. But I’m over there, yelling timeout well before the thing was kicked. It will show up. I’m sure there was audio of it. So we’ll get it.”

Ryan had plenty of other things to explain after Franks kicked another field goal to win the game in overtime, including his decision to punt with four minutes left in overtime when a loss or tie eliminated the Bills from playoff contention and having just 10 players on the field when Jay Ajayi ran 57 yards to set up the game-winning kick. Neither of those things might have happened had Ryan got the timeout he says he called, but that hardly makes the way things played out any easier to swallow.