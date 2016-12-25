Ryan Tannehill has cast off leg

The Dolphins outlasted the Bills in overtime for a 34-31 win on Saturday, which puts them in position to clinch a playoff spot if the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday night.
That win came despite a sometimes shaky outing for quarterback Matt Moore. Moore was 16-of-30 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with 100 of those yards coming on short passes that DeVante Parker and Damien Williams turned into huge gains by running through attempted Bills tackles.
Moore’s efforts were observed from the sideline by Ryan Tannehill, who remains out with sprained knee ligaments but had a new look on Saturday. The large cast that he wore on his left leg is gone, which Tannehill said, via the Miami Herald, is “great news.”
It remains to be seen if the loss of the cast means Tannehill would be able to return for a Wild Card game, but the team hasn’t closed the door on a Tannehill return before the year is out.
Matt has done okay but, yesterday’s performance shows that the job is still Ryan’s, once he’s healed. Couple of his passes shouldn’t have been thrown and thankfully, only one was intercepted. His TD to interception ratio is pretty high and luckily did not cost the Dolphins a loss, yet. Regardless, a win is a win.
1 & done IF they even do make it…..
Pats won’t lose to them next week
As a Dolphins fan, I don’t think we have it takes to go deep in the playoffs with or without Tannehill. With that said, I am very suprised how the team has played these last few weeks.
Shut him down for the year and make a run next year….
FOR getting caught lying & cheating, the Patriots have paid the biggest fines & penalties in NFL history. And that’s just the tip of the cheater’s iceberg. What “lies” below is certainly far worse than what they’ve been caught doing.
kissbillsrings says:
Dec 25, 2016 10:57 AM
You may be surprised to learn that the Dolphins have actually beaten New England in Miami for each of the past 3 years. Belichick knows he will have a fight.
“FOR getting caught lying & cheating, the Patriots have paid the biggest fines & penalties in NFL history. And that’s just the tip of the cheater’s iceberg. What “lies” below is certainly far worse than what they’ve been caught doing.”
Geez, already making excuses. Means you must expect a loss.