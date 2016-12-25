Ryan Tannehill has cast off leg

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 10:14 AM EST

The Dolphins outlasted the Bills in overtime for a 34-31 win on Saturday, which puts them in position to clinch a playoff spot if the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday night.

That win came despite a sometimes shaky outing for quarterback Matt Moore. Moore was 16-of-30 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with 100 of those yards coming on short passes that DeVante Parker and Damien Williams turned into huge gains by running through attempted Bills tackles.

Moore’s efforts were observed from the sideline by Ryan Tannehill, who remains out with sprained knee ligaments but had a new look on Saturday. The large cast that he wore on his left leg is gone, which Tannehill said, via the Miami Herald, is “great news.”

It remains to be seen if the loss of the cast means Tannehill would be able to return for a Wild Card game, but the team hasn’t closed the door on a Tannehill return before the year is out.