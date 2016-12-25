Steelers clinch AFC North with wild rally, late TD

Antonio Brown smartly reached the ball out and across the goal line with nine seconds left Sunday as the Steelers rallied — and re-rallied — to beat the Ravens, 31-27.
Three Ravens were trying to bring Brown down short of the goal line, and he reached it across before they did. Officially, it goes as a 4-yard touchdown pass that won the AFC North for the Steelers.
Unofficially, it was the biggest play in a Christmas classic, especially because the Steelers were out of timeouts. The Steelers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and rallied from deficits of 20-10 and 27-24.
The Ravens left too many points — and too many seconds — on the field. They had taken the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk with 1:18 left.
The Ravens ran 72 plays and had the ball for almost 35 minutes, but they could not slow Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the final quarter. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one by run and one by pass. The Ravens had taken the lead after intercepting Roethlisberger twice in the third quarter, but they settled for Justin Tucker’s third field goal and a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter following the second interception.
The Ravens were inside Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but had just six points at halftime.
Roethlisberger finished 24-of-33 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Bell ran for 122 yards, and Brown caught 10 passes for 96 yards. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was 30-of-44 passing for 262 yards. He threw a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass to Steve Smith Sr. in the third quarter.
Winners of six straight, the Steelers are 10-5 and probably headed for the AFC’s No. 3 seed. The Ravens are 8-7 and will miss the playoffs.
Kings Of The North!!!
Is Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat?
Hopefully good riddance to Steve Smith.
How the NFL can run these character commercials with MR. I Beat My Team mates up. Mr I’ll take about anyone that beats women accept for me team mate Suggs with a straight face is beyond me.
Low character player, sitting home for the playoffs. Again.
So Sweet! More #DeflateGate Karma. Colts, Gone! Jets, Gone and now the Ravens Gone. Enjoy golfing with your dysfunctional front offices and ownership groups.
Buh bye Ravens.
now go home and watch the playoffs on TV.🙂
What a GREAT GAME!!! Could have gone either way. Lots of respect to the Ravens. Well played.
Much respect for the Ravens. Great game.
Ravens pass rush was AWOL in the 4th quarter. Lack of Jimmy Smith also hurt them badly.
This game will be better than any playoff games featuring the Raiders, Dolphins, Texans or Broncos.
Rough start for Ben but he bounced back nicely.
another reason why big ben is a hof QB. I knew the ravens left way too much time on the clock for the steelers.
That was a great game. Sorry to say Ravens D played not to lose. Very hard to watch. Great game by Bell and Brown at the end.
Let me start off by saying, why the hell is the report button so close to the thumbs up button?
Now about the game, there was some bad calls and some good no calls both ways so no one should complain about the refs. And as always Ravens/Steelers week never disappoints, that reach by AB will go down in Ravens/Steelers lore forever. We will see the Steelers next season and it will be a wild one.
Lastly can the NFL Network stop trying to promote Steelers/Bangles as the premier AFCN rivalry because it will NEVER be as good as Ravens/Steelers.
.
If Bisciotti calls the league office tomorrow, he can have the results overturned.
.
Wow! Ravens made the Steelers play up to their potential to get to the playoffs. This Steelers fan thought we would have to rely on Cincy beating the Ravens.
Kudos to the Ravens. Played their hearts out.
Shame. I’d rather see the Ravens in than the Texans.
“Hopefully good riddance to Steve Smith.”
Totally agree. If he broke a young player’s jaw now like he did that Panther’s rookie it would be all over.
He did it before the age of social media so he was able to keep it relatively under the radar and buy the kid off.
So much for jump ball Joe and company for the year.
The Ravens desperately need help in the secondary. They’ve been costing them games for about 4 years now.
72DolphinsStillUnmatched says:
Dec 25, 2016 7:53 PM
Buh bye Ravens.
now go home and watch the playoffs on TV.
__________________
Your boys should be able to give them some pointers on that. They’ve had a ton of practice at it and may yet get some more this year. Don’t count your chickens before they are hatched little fish. miami’s spot still isn’t clinched, Denver can still take it away.
Ravens absolutely lacked the will to finish this season. If the D held, Flacco’s drive would have looked heroic, but oh well, great response from Ben.
Congrats, that was a great game.
Lol at Ben being HOF because the ravens defense was so bad that a QB that played as badly as he did through most of the night still won. The steelers aren’t that good the ravens and the entire afc north are just that bad lol
Looking forward to Miami at Pittsburgh. It won’t be a layup for the Steelers. The other AFC game will be a layup for the road team at Houston.
There was a raven facemask grabbing on that final TD reach. Nice all-pro job by Pittsburgh Brown!
Great game as usual.
Hard fought, well earned victory.
Good game ravens.
Great game was at the stadium, the Steelers lb’s better learn to tackle, Dixon and west were having field days..stops on 3rd down anybody?
a1b24312 says:
Dec 25, 2016 7:49 PM
Is Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat?
__________________
That’s a little confusing. Do you not know the difference between Jim and John Harbaugh, not know what hot seat is or is it both?
Great game! Incredibly entertaining, shame either team had to lose.
Incredible game to watch! Anything could happen in the playoffs
Heart was pounding. Before the kickoff. Ravens are always tough to beat. Thrilling game but the Ravens D will have to live with giving up three TD drives in the las quarter of 75, 88ish (can’t quite recall) and 75 yards – and that final one with just over a minute to play.
So much for jumpball/flaccolady’s proclamation.
dansardo says:
Dec 25, 2016 8:19 PM
Lol at Ben being HOF because …
____________
Ben is a slam dunk for the HOF, even if he retired today
I guess the Pats don’t have to worry about playing the Ravens in the playoffs as Suggs suggested a couple of weeks ago b/c his team won’t be playing in them, again.
Classic game between two perennial contenders. The north will always belong to the Steelers or Ravens. Cinci is just a pest that will fizzle away in due time
Epic finish to an epic drive.. Never count out the killer B’s.. Add another classic to one of the best rivalries
Go Steelers!
Not bad for a great cheerleader (if you believe the nonsense Bradshaw said this week)
Congratulations to the Steelers for winning your division. Now get ready to lose in the first of the playoffs to either Miami or Denver. Lets remember, you had Big Ben and #1 defense when you lost to Tebow in the playoffs. That was 5 years ago and since then you only managed 1 playoff win and it came against the Bungles.
“heymister24 says:
Dec 25, 2016 8:20 PM
There was a raven facemask grabbing on that final TD reach. Nice all-pro job by Pittsburgh Brown!”
——
I thought it was odd that not only did the officials miss it, the announcers also didn’t mention it. That was as clear a facenask as I’ve ever seen. Luckily, it didn’t change the outcome.
Lol at the idea of Ben going to the HOF! Too funny dude
both defenses are wildly overrated
whinebaugh to lobby to create a rule that any ravens opponent cannot score with under 2 minutes to go in a game
bye bye ravens
the country rejoices
I thought the Ratbirds have the best defense in the NFL. That’s what Suggs said.
#Playoff bound, Steelers offense best in NFL, I don’t feel sorry for those Ratbirds, if they could they would all be running there mouth just like how there running home now haha. Steelers Run The NORTH AFC CHAMPS SON!!!!!
Exciting game but both defenses looked like swiss cheese in the 4th quarter. Steeler D better pick it up for the playoffs.
Fun game to watch…. Hats off to the Black & Gold…
Flacco is a Punk!
now THAT is how a well played rivalry game looks! kept me on the edge of my seat til the end
I’m hoping our offensive struggles were simply due to familiarity….but i do worry that we seem to consistently be outcoached by their D vs. our O. fortunately, i think it’s due to the familiarity between the teams, but porous pass D is porous pass D. I still dont understand our coverage concepts on 3rd down ANYWHERE on the field. Defend the sticks and get OFF the field! playing bend but dont break is going to get us beat in a track meet in the playoffs…especially if we’re on the road.
Grea tgame.Baltimore is not that good but always gives steelers trouble.definitely best rivalry.go steelers
Great game.
Huge heart displayed by both teams in fourth quarter.
As a Pats fan, I couldn’t help appreciating that the three teams that conspired to railroad Brady – Colts, Ravens, Jets – will all be watching the playoffs on tv.
Goodnight Ravens. Start polishing the gold clubs.
Nice win but the Steelers aren’t goin anywhere. They might win a playoff game but they soil themselves when they face Brady. Only hope to rid the playoffs of the bandwagon that is the patriots was the raiders
Steelers played well when they needed to and they don’t quit. Have to respect that. Ravens played hard in a tough environment, but just that bit short, against a team you cannot give any breaks to if you want to win.
These rivalry games are real football and always worth watching, attracting fans of other teams, like those snarky conspiracy-loving Pats fans above.
Congrats to Steelers! What a great game. Consider myself fortunate to be a fan of one of these two teams. Football the way it should be. Our defense definitely overrated…did not play well at all the last 3 weeks. But I do agree that we are very close to being great again. For now, Steelers are the better team. Ben, Bell & AB form a special group…but we got another special defense brewing…
Love these posters talking about losing to tebow.if I recall last year didn’t their team get beat by old noodle arm Manning? Thought so.would rather be beat by a young Tebow than a broken down Manning.
Congrats Steeler nation, good season, winning the North is a tough task.