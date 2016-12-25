Steelers clinch AFC North with wild rally, late TD

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 7:47 PM EST

Antonio Brown smartly reached the ball out and across the goal line with nine seconds left Sunday as the Steelers rallied — and re-rallied — to beat the Ravens, 31-27.

Three Ravens were trying to bring Brown down short of the goal line, and he reached it across before they did. Officially, it goes as a 4-yard touchdown pass that won the AFC North for the Steelers.

Unofficially, it was the biggest play in a Christmas classic, especially because the Steelers were out of timeouts. The Steelers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and rallied from deficits of 20-10 and 27-24.

The Ravens left too many points — and too many seconds — on the field. They had taken the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk with 1:18 left.

The Ravens ran 72 plays and had the ball for almost 35 minutes, but they could not slow Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the final quarter. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one by run and one by pass. The Ravens had taken the lead after intercepting Roethlisberger twice in the third quarter, but they settled for Justin Tucker’s third field goal and a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter following the second interception.

The Ravens were inside Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but had just six points at halftime.

Roethlisberger finished 24-of-33 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Bell ran for 122 yards, and Brown caught 10 passes for 96 yards. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was 30-of-44 passing for 262 yards. He threw a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass to Steve Smith Sr. in the third quarter.

Winners of six straight, the Steelers are 10-5 and probably headed for the AFC’s No. 3 seed. The Ravens are 8-7 and will miss the playoffs.