 Skip to content

Steelers rally, take lead back

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 7:04 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot make a catch while being defended by Shareece Wright #24 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second half during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

Down by 10 early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers now lead the Ravens, 24-20, with a little over seven minutes left.

It’s going to be a wild finish in Heinz Field, which over the last few drives has gone from quiet to very loud.

Le’Veon Bell has scored both Steelers touchdowns in the quarter, one by run and one on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

The Ravens had turned two Roethlisberger interceptions into a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens have left points on the field all day, and now they’ll need another score or the Steelers will win the AFC North.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
3 Responses to “Steelers rally, take lead back”
  1. exinsidetrader says: Dec 25, 2016 7:17 PM

    Who cares about the lead, what was the spread that you bet?

  2. realfootballfan says: Dec 25, 2016 7:20 PM

    This is clearly all Mike Tomlin’s fault because of coaching. Never mind that Roethlisberger hasn’t been that good this year and these turnovers are indicative of how he’s played most of this year.

  3. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Dec 25, 2016 7:32 PM

    Awesome play by AB!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!