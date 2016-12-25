Steelers rally, take lead back

Down by 10 early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers now lead the Ravens, 24-20, with a little over seven minutes left.
It’s going to be a wild finish in Heinz Field, which over the last few drives has gone from quiet to very loud.
Le’Veon Bell has scored both Steelers touchdowns in the quarter, one by run and one on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger.
The Ravens had turned two Roethlisberger interceptions into a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens have left points on the field all day, and now they’ll need another score or the Steelers will win the AFC North.
Who cares about the lead, what was the spread that you bet?
This is clearly all Mike Tomlin’s fault because of coaching. Never mind that Roethlisberger hasn’t been that good this year and these turnovers are indicative of how he’s played most of this year.
Awesome play by AB!