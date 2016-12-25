Steelers rally, take lead back

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 7:04 PM EST

Down by 10 early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers now lead the Ravens, 24-20, with a little over seven minutes left.

It’s going to be a wild finish in Heinz Field, which over the last few drives has gone from quiet to very loud.

Le’Veon Bell has scored both Steelers touchdowns in the quarter, one by run and one on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

The Ravens had turned two Roethlisberger interceptions into a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens have left points on the field all day, and now they’ll need another score or the Steelers will win the AFC North.