 Skip to content

Steelers strike quickly, hold 7-3 lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 4:54 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers started sharply on Sunday against the Ravens.

The Steelers drove 87 yards in nine plays on their opening drive and scored first on a 20-yard Roethlisberger pass to tight end Xavier Grimble. Le’Veon Bell ran six times for 39 yards on the drive.

The Ravens came back and moved into Steelers’ territory on a 44-yard Joe Flacco pass to Steve Smith Sr., but they eventually settled for a field goal and a 7-3 deficit.

The Steelers win the AFC North with a win.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Steelers strike quickly, hold 7-3 lead”
  1. styro1 says: Dec 25, 2016 5:14 PM

    Harbawl vs Tomlin, The Whine Bowl!

  2. tedmurph says: Dec 25, 2016 5:22 PM

    As a Pats fan, I really don’t care who wins this game. I don’t see either team being a threat. The steelers have better players, but the coaching gap in favor of the Ravens is ridiculous. Tomlin should just wear a jersey and a helmet. He’s useless as a coach on game day. They can’t even get through to Shazier that he can’t lead with his head. Tomlin’s on the sideline with his headset off and his arms up, because he doesn’t understand the call is a no brainer.

  3. ariani1985 says: Dec 25, 2016 5:41 PM

    Tomlin, the toilet that keeps on flushing!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!