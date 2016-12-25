Steelers strike quickly, hold 7-3 lead

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers started sharply on Sunday against the Ravens.
The Steelers drove 87 yards in nine plays on their opening drive and scored first on a 20-yard Roethlisberger pass to tight end Xavier Grimble. Le’Veon Bell ran six times for 39 yards on the drive.
The Ravens came back and moved into Steelers’ territory on a 44-yard Joe Flacco pass to Steve Smith Sr., but they eventually settled for a field goal and a 7-3 deficit.
The Steelers win the AFC North with a win.
Harbawl vs Tomlin, The Whine Bowl!
As a Pats fan, I really don’t care who wins this game. I don’t see either team being a threat. The steelers have better players, but the coaching gap in favor of the Ravens is ridiculous. Tomlin should just wear a jersey and a helmet. He’s useless as a coach on game day. They can’t even get through to Shazier that he can’t lead with his head. Tomlin’s on the sideline with his headset off and his arms up, because he doesn’t understand the call is a no brainer.
Tomlin, the toilet that keeps on flushing!