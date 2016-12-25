Steelers strike quickly, hold 7-3 lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 4:54 PM EST

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers started sharply on Sunday against the Ravens.

The Steelers drove 87 yards in nine plays on their opening drive and scored first on a 20-yard Roethlisberger pass to tight end Xavier Grimble. Le’Veon Bell ran six times for 39 yards on the drive.

The Ravens came back and moved into Steelers’ territory on a 44-yard Joe Flacco pass to Steve Smith Sr., but they eventually settled for a field goal and a 7-3 deficit.

The Steelers win the AFC North with a win.