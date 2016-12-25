Stephon Tuitt out due to knee injury

A knee injury will keep Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt out of Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens.
Tuitt did not practice all week but was listed as questionable. He worked out on the field about two hours before the game but was apparently not deemed healthy enough to play. With Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith out due to an ankle injury, both teams are without a key defensive player.
Tuitt missed two games last season. He has not missed a game this season.
Steelers defensive end Ricardo Mathews will play despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. As expected, the Steelers will also play without wide receiver Sammie Coates and tight end Ladarius Green. Also inactive for the Ravens are tight end Crockett Gillmore and guard Alex Lewis.
The Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win.
Scary match-up for Steeler Nation. If we lose today, it is exceptionally unlikely we make the dance.
The Ravens dominated both lines of scrimmage in our last match-up, and our defensive line had all 3 starters. In this game, we have 3 back-up DLs – and one is injury-compromised. Their OL mauled our DL, and their DL penetrated our OL.
In addition, our receiving corps has no Coates, no Martavis, no Rogers and no Ladarius.
And the Ravens have Smitty healthy – and Wallace is always threat, particularly against our often over-aggressive DBs who go for the killshot, and as such, often take angles of pursuit that are ill-advised — leading to long (and CHEAP) touchdowns.
This game is basically a playoff game for both teams, and though we may hate the Ravens – they are TOUGH, mentally and physically strong, very well-coached, etc.
Certainly not feeling overly confident at the moment.
It’s Pittsburgh – 3 with an over – under of 46. Today might be a good day to sit on the sidelines. These grudge matches usually defy logic.
