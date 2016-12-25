Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 8:58 AM EST

WR Sammy Watkins had a good game in a losing cause for the Bills.

Dolphins K Andrew Franks came up big twice late in Saturday’s win.

TE Matt Lengel scored his first NFL touchdown as the Patriots routed the Jets.

Said Jets QB Bryce Petty of the injury that knocked him out of Saturday’s game, “I went for the tackle and it was just kind of a freak deal. I felt the shoulder pop out.”

The Ravens have to win the AFC North if they want to make the playoffs.

Said Bengals K Randy Bullock of missing a potential game-winning field goal, “That was exactly the situation I wanted. Unfortunately I had the opportunity and I didn’t take it. It hurts for me and it hurts for everyone on this team. It was incredibly disappointing.”

DE Jamie Meder, aka “The Pierogi Prince of Parma,” blocked the field goal that gave the Browns their first win of the year.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is being sacked less often than in the past.

DE Jadeveon Clowney had another strong game for the Texans.

Colts QB Andrew Luck feels he let the team down in Oakland on Saturday.

WR Allen Robinson said it was “about time” the Jaguars offense had a good game.

Titans T Taylor Lewan said he’s heartbroken about QB Marcus Mariota’s fractured fibula.

LB Shane Ray will be home for Christmas with the Broncos playing in Kansas City.

The Chiefs hope WR Jeremy Maclin can spark the offense.

Raiders DE Mario Edwards felt good in his long-awaited return to the field.

Pondering the Chargers’ future after a loss in Cleveland.

Cowboys RB Alfred Morris said being scratched from the lineup doesn’t stop him from being thankful for all he has in life.

The Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has found better footing as the season winds down.

Santa Claus couldn’t be any nicer to the Redskins defensive backs than Matt Barkley was on Saturday.

The Bears failed to force a turnover for the eighth time this season.

The Lions now know they’ll be playing for the division title next Sunday.

Packers WR Jordy Nelson has returned to form.

The Vikings didn’t blame their long delay in getting off the team plane for their play in Saturday’s loss.

Staying low helped the Falcons slow down Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen is the first tight end to reach 1,000 receiving yards in three straight seasons.

S Jairus Byrd had a big day for the Saints in Saturday’s win.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans found his way back to the end zone.

Harlan Miller was pressed into duty as a safety in Saturday’s Cardinals win.

Said Rams QB Jared Goff, “I understand I need to be better. We all need to be better, especially offensively, if we want to win games.”

The 49ers hope RB Carlos Hyde’s knee injury is not too severe.

Seahawks K Stephen Hauschka had a rough game.