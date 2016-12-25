 Skip to content

Turnover, Smith give Ravens their first lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 6:12 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Mike Mitchell #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to tackle Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

An interception by Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr on the first play of the second half set the Ravens up at the Steelers’ 20-yard line.

Three plays later, Joe Flacco looked off a safety and threw a beautiful pass to Steve Smith Sr. for a touchdown.

After Flacco and Smith hooked up again for the two-point conversion, the Ravens lead the Steelers, 14-7.

The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but got only six points to show for it. The Steelers haven’t scored since their first drive, and now they have to get the crowd back in the game and get their offense going.

12 Responses to “Turnover, Smith give Ravens their first lead”
  1. flaccojumpball says: Dec 25, 2016 6:20 PM

    Bam first ballot hof throws to first ballot hof

  2. pastabelly says: Dec 25, 2016 6:23 PM

    Heinz Field used to impress me as a very loud place. It seems a little quiet tonight.

  3. whenwilliteverend says: Dec 25, 2016 6:25 PM

    Steelers are playing like they’d rather stay home for the playoffs.

  4. exinsidetrader says: Dec 25, 2016 6:26 PM

    Flacco has been garbage this game with high throws followed by wide throws. Not elite, but he has the lead.

  5. whenwilliteverend says: Dec 25, 2016 6:28 PM

    flaccojumpball says:
    Dec 25, 2016 6:20 PM

    Bam first ballot hof throws to first ballot hof

    Keep drinking that Kool-Aid.

  6. skoobyfl says: Dec 25, 2016 6:32 PM

    Rough game to watch, ratings will be great because everyone watched a Christmas story twice already.

  7. whenwilliteverend says: Dec 25, 2016 6:36 PM

    Big Ben looks like he put money on the Ravens on this game. With him throwing INTs on every drive and the defense unable to stop the Ravens the Steelers are going to have an early vacation.

  8. The Truth says: Dec 25, 2016 6:36 PM

    What difference does it make Pittsburgh soils themselves everytime they play new england and the ravens just plain stink and now with carr down tom brady marches on to a super bowl in the pathetic AFC. Gonna take a defensive genius to shut down the likes of matt mcgloin, tom savage, alex smith, matt cassell or joe flacco. Garbage football

  9. tellmeaboutitbaby says: Dec 25, 2016 6:37 PM

    Ben in sucking as always against the Ravens

  10. fifel1144 says: Dec 25, 2016 6:39 PM

    Tomlin getting out coached by the Ravens, shocking!

  11. flaccojumpball says: Dec 25, 2016 6:40 PM

    Heinz field is looking…DEFLATED tonight

  12. pastabelly says: Dec 25, 2016 6:42 PM

    exinsidetrader says:
    Dec 25, 2016 6:26 PM
    Flacco has been garbage this game with high throws followed by wide throws. Not elite, but he has the lead.
    =================================
    He plays at a higher level in the playoffs. In the regular season, he is above average. In games that really matter, he’s close to elite even on the road. Flacco and Eli Manning are similar in that way. I don’t want to see either of them in the HOF, but the on in NY will get there because he’s a Manning.

