Turnover, Smith give Ravens their first lead

An interception by Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr on the first play of the second half set the Ravens up at the Steelers’ 20-yard line.
Three plays later, Joe Flacco looked off a safety and threw a beautiful pass to Steve Smith Sr. for a touchdown.
After Flacco and Smith hooked up again for the two-point conversion, the Ravens lead the Steelers, 14-7.
The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but got only six points to show for it. The Steelers haven’t scored since their first drive, and now they have to get the crowd back in the game and get their offense going.
Heinz Field used to impress me as a very loud place. It seems a little quiet tonight.
Steelers are playing like they’d rather stay home for the playoffs.
Flacco has been garbage this game with high throws followed by wide throws. Not elite, but he has the lead.
Rough game to watch, ratings will be great because everyone watched a Christmas story twice already.
Big Ben looks like he put money on the Ravens on this game. With him throwing INTs on every drive and the defense unable to stop the Ravens the Steelers are going to have an early vacation.
What difference does it make Pittsburgh soils themselves everytime they play new england and the ravens just plain stink and now with carr down tom brady marches on to a super bowl in the pathetic AFC. Gonna take a defensive genius to shut down the likes of matt mcgloin, tom savage, alex smith, matt cassell or joe flacco. Garbage football
Ben in sucking as always against the Ravens
Tomlin getting out coached by the Ravens, shocking!
Heinz field is looking…DEFLATED tonight
exinsidetrader says:
Dec 25, 2016 6:26 PM
Flacco has been garbage this game with high throws followed by wide throws. Not elite, but he has the lead.
He plays at a higher level in the playoffs. In the regular season, he is above average. In games that really matter, he’s close to elite even on the road. Flacco and Eli Manning are similar in that way. I don’t want to see either of them in the HOF, but the on in NY will get there because he’s a Manning.