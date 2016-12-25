Turnover, Smith give Ravens their first lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 6:12 PM EST

An interception by Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr on the first play of the second half set the Ravens up at the Steelers’ 20-yard line.

Three plays later, Joe Flacco looked off a safety and threw a beautiful pass to Steve Smith Sr. for a touchdown.

After Flacco and Smith hooked up again for the two-point conversion, the Ravens lead the Steelers, 14-7.

The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball in the first half but got only six points to show for it. The Steelers haven’t scored since their first drive, and now they have to get the crowd back in the game and get their offense going.