Tyrod Taylor’s eventful Saturday started with car wreck

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s Saturday didn’t get off to a good start and it had a bitter finish when the Dolphins won in overtime, but there was a lot to like about the way he played in between.
Taylor had his first 300-yard passing day in the NFL, finishing with 329 yards, and added 60 rushing yards as the Bills set a franchise record with 589 total yards of offense. All of that production came after Taylor got in a car accident on his way to the stadium and took a big hit on the second possession of the game that led to EJ Manuel briefly warming up on the sideline.
“Statistically, yes, it was a good day,” Taylor said, via the Buffalo News. “But like I said from Day One, you’re judged by wins as a quarterback.”
Taylor and wide receiver Sammy Watkins connected seven times for 154 yards and a touchdown in the kind of game that the Bills were hoping to see all season. Watkins’ foot injury interrupted that connection and other injuries depleted the receiving corps, but Taylor said Saturday showed “how explosive we can be” when everyone is healthy.
Will Taylor be around to see that play out? As has been well covered this season, the Bills have to make a decision about picking up an option on Taylor’s contract that will pay him over $30 million in guaranteed money. It wouldn’t be much of a decision if there had been more games like the one against the Dolphins, but going out on a high note has worked for others in the past.
The bills need to draft a real QB, TT is a glorified running back.
Taylor is an excellent quarterback. If the Bills defense could return to their 2013 form, they would most certainly be a playoff team.
I like how everyone think Great/very Good QBs are easy to find, just ask Jags , Miami , Houston Rams!!!
ariani1985 says:
Dec 25, 2016 11:26 AM
