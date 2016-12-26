AFC playoff picture: All six teams decided, only seeds to play for

There’s not a lot of suspense in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 17.
The six playoff teams will be the Patriots, Raiders, Steelers, Texans, Chiefs and Dolphins. All that’s left to be determined is the seeding of those six teams.
Here’s how it looks right now:
1. Patriots (13-2): Have clinched a first-round bye and will clinch home-field advantage with a win or a Raiders loss.
2. Raiders (12-3): Need to win or have the Chiefs lose next week to clinch the AFC West.
3. Steelers: (10-5): Locked into the No. 3 seed, based on the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Texans.
4. Texans (9-6): Locked into the No. 4 seed.
5. Chiefs (11-4): Can still catch the Raiders in the AFC West, with a win and an Oakland loss.
6. Dolphins (10-5): Would move up to the No. 5 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss. Otherwise Miami is the No. 6 seed.
Again, its time to start seeding based on record instead of winning a meaningless division.
Only 6 games are played against divisional foes, so a divisional title is no great accomplishment. Its very sad that a 12-4 Raiders or Chiefs team will be seeded lower and have to travel to a likely 9-7 Texans squad.
Two questions :
1. Will the Broncos play hard against the Raiders in Denver next week, or have they already packed their bags?
2. What kind of effort will the Chargers give their beleaguered coach McCoy? Isn’t this the type of game where Andy Reid spits the bit?
Odd, but the Patriots have more to play for than the Dolphins. Belichick is a master at seeding but blew it last year by losing out on the number one seed.
Who would you rather play aftera bye week:
1. The winner of the Dolphin v Pittsburgh game, or
2. The winner of KC/Oak v Houston
If I am Bill I play for home field advantage throughout the playoffs and avoid two explosive teams in Pittsburgh and Miami. KC is tough but Bill can take Kelce out of the game and KC can’t win without him. Oakland without Carr is diminished.
If I am Adam Gase I have to decide whether I should rest key plaers in week 17, including the only QB left and my workhorse running back for , or do I mimic Tom Coughlin and play it like it’s our sper bowl?
I am interested to see what he does.
Such a joke the Texans are an NFL team, let alone a playoff team.
tigerlilac says:
Dec 26, 2016 6:43 AM
Odd, but the Patriots have more to play for than the Dolphins. Belichick is a master at seeding but blew it last year by losing out on the number one seed.
It’s not that odd, such things quite often crop up in playoff permutations. Secondly, you are forgetting that the Pats were the most banged-up team last year (along with the Giants, but the Giants weren’t making the playoffs because of it whereas the Pats were). Belichick was marshalling precious resources through those last two regular games last year – and despite starting the season with the talent-drain that strips many SB teams of their chance to repeat, despite all the subsequent injuries, some BS calls & no-calls by refs, and the barrage of hate from Fruadgate, he came within a play of making it back to the SB.
Colts and Ravens not in the playoffs this year?
Awwwwwww.
Phins should rest players that are banged up. I doubt KC will lose so they should be stuck at 6.
First let me say that I am sorry for all the Raider fans. Haven’t been a Patriots fan since 1978, I know what it is like to root for a team that sucks for long periods of time. Losing Derek Carr just kills them. I know the Raider fans are going to Rally behind Matt McGloin but let’s be honest they’re not going anywhere with him and my point is I am not at all worried about having to go to Oakland if they somehow win their first round playoff game. That being said, I would much rather New England just play full bore and win the game down South Beach.
I would like to see another wrinkle added where even if a team wins its division it still has to be over .500.
8-8 (or worse) doesn’t get in, next man up.
Where are the snitches?
Congratulations to the Colts, time to raise another banner Lolz…
Most likely scenario in wild car round: Steelers beat Dolphins, Chiefs beat Texans.
Makes the next round Patriots against Chiefs, Raiders against Steelers.
Anyone who minimizes division play clearly didn’t watch Pit/Bal last night.
That’s not how it works. NE plays the lowest seeded team to win in the wild card round. Therefore they play Miami if they won in Pittsburgh. NE cannot play Pittsburgh in rd 2.
“Its very sad that a 12-4 Raiders or Chiefs team will be seeded lower and have to travel to a likely 9-7 Texans squad.”
Well if they didn’t want to travel they should have won their division. Stop trying to fix what isn’t broken. It’s fine the way it is.
I’m just still shocked that the Titans managed to stay in the hunt until week 15… With Carr’s injury, kind of makes you wonder what might have been…
will denver lay down next week thus allowing oakland to win and get the bye, as payback for the poe touchdown christmas night……will goodell rig the gb det game so that the packers are in the playoffs? …..will hacksaw jim duggan come flying off the sideline and smash a ref in the face with a 2 x 4?????
Hats off to Andy Reid. I just think his sideline coaching and offensive play calling is as good as I’ve seen since Joe Gibbs.
The 2 best teams in the AFC will meet in the title game, Steelers vs Patriots
Wait, FlaccoJumpBall has been claiming all season that the Ravens own the NFL and will win the SB. What gives here….I don’t see them listed?
Dolphins already took care of Pittsburgh once this year, shouldn’t be a problem in the playoffs either. The Texans are a complete joke. Might as well give their opponent a bye week.