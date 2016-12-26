AFC playoff picture: All six teams decided, only seeds to play for

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 6:18 AM EST

There’s not a lot of suspense in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 17.

The six playoff teams will be the Patriots, Raiders, Steelers, Texans, Chiefs and Dolphins. All that’s left to be determined is the seeding of those six teams.

Here’s how it looks right now:

1. Patriots (13-2): Have clinched a first-round bye and will clinch home-field advantage with a win or a Raiders loss.

2. Raiders (12-3): Need to win or have the Chiefs lose next week to clinch the AFC West.

3. Steelers: (10-5): Locked into the No. 3 seed, based on the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Texans.

4. Texans (9-6): Locked into the No. 4 seed.

5. Chiefs (11-4): Can still catch the Raiders in the AFC West, with a win and an Oakland loss.

6. Dolphins (10-5): Would move up to the No. 5 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss. Otherwise Miami is the No. 6 seed.