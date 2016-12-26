Ben Roethlisberger thinks Steelers “should get healthy” in Week 17

The Steelers locked up the AFC North on Sunday afternoon with their 31-27 victory over the Ravens and the other results around the league in Week 16 have left them without much to play for in Week 17.
Pittsburgh can not move up or down in the playoff pecking order, which means they’ll be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and will host a game on Wild Card weekend. The only thing left to be determined is whether they will be playing the Chiefs or Dolphins.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the win that he’d like the team to use this week to make sure that their key players are feeling well come the opening weekend of the playoffs.
“I don’t know what the situation or scenario is,” Roethlisberger said, via PennLive.com. “If we’ve got a spot and the [No. 3] clinched up then I think a lot of guys should get healthy.”
Given the lack of opportunity to move in either direction, it seems a good bet that the Steelers will exercise caution with anyone who is banged up when it comes to setting the lineup against the Browns.
That would be so Browns-like. Use your starters to beat the Steelers back-ups (which still may not be possible), and lose the top pick in the draft as a result.
Sit Ben, Bell and Brown. Steelers have nothing to gain by playing these three guys. They need all 3 if they want to make superbowl run.
Oddly, the 10-5 AFC North champs Steelers have nothing to play for. While the 1-14 Browns have their entire season’s work at risk. They could lose the top overall draft choice with a victory.
There are years where the gap between the #1 and #2 draft pick is as wide as the Grand Canyon. The Browns certainly must be aware that the 49ers are going to be shopping for a QB also.
Because the Pittsburgh – Cleveland tilt is a 1pm start, San Francisco will know about their draft status ahead of their 4:25 kickoff
Tomlin has a history of not resting players, and Ben was concussed in a meaningless game 17 against the Browns before
Understand, but emphasis should be placed on the defense’s inability to wrap the offensive player up. Ravens pushed the defense around, and if the Steelers’ play KC, we’ll be one and done again.
Don’t worry. Steelers backups are better than Browns starters. History shows the Steelers in this very same situation before against the Browns. With playoffs locked, the Steelers still won with backups. So your Factory of Sadness can continue.
Steelers have won 4 of last 5 vs Chiefs with a winning average margin of 14 points. And they would have to play in Pittsburgh where the chiefs haven’t won since 1986. And AB has owned Marcus Peters everytime he’s played him. And Leveon Bell averages 124 yards per game vs the Chiefs. So ya theres that.
Rest them and send them on a vacation if you want. They still won’t get past the Patriots in the playoffs.
Roethlisberger still hates the Browns for not drafting him to the point that he’d gladly sacrifice a meaningless game just so the Browns would screw themselves out of the 1st overall pick. What a petty little dude he is.
Rest Ben, Bell, Brown, Shazier and anyone else nicked up.
Get DHB, Coates, and Green healthy and ready (DHB and Coates, if healthy, could get some needed playing time vs. the Clowns).
The Steelers are scheduled to play the Dolphins in the Burgh and they’ll be ready for them.
HWGS! HWG!
As for the Browns. They have two top 10 picks. One of them is going to be a quarterback. Even though Cleveland has a bad history with double first round picks. See Johnny Manziel, Brandon Weeden and Brady Quinn. If they overdraft another passer. Pray that they get this one right.
“As for the Browns. They have two top 10 picks.”
The Browns Oline gave up 62 sacks this year, by far the most in the league.
They should use those 2 first rounders on Oline because if they don’t their brand new shiny QB will get buried before next season is 1/4 of the way done.
That’s one of the main reasons they’ve gone through so many QBs the last 20 years. No Oline = no protection = not much chance for QB success.
It always amazes me that these so called “football guys” don’t get that. The game starts with the line, not the QB.
Wow…..talk about a conundrum….Steelers are resting everyone, Browns need to game plan to appear to try but make sure they lose….this game might actually have intrigue to see just how it goes down. Is there a mandatory miss picking up any fumbles, do not catch any interceptions for the Browns D, the offense will just run the ball 45 times, pass maybe 15. Score maybe 9 tops.
ravensaresuperior
Ill enjoy knowing the Ravens have missed the playoffs 3 out of the last 4 years. Your offense consists of a mediocre QB, a 40 year old WR, a skillet handed 1 trick pony, and the beast Terrance West (hold your giggles).