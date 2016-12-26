Ben Roethlisberger thinks Steelers “should get healthy” in Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 10:03 AM EST

The Steelers locked up the AFC North on Sunday afternoon with their 31-27 victory over the Ravens and the other results around the league in Week 16 have left them without much to play for in Week 17.

Pittsburgh can not move up or down in the playoff pecking order, which means they’ll be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and will host a game on Wild Card weekend. The only thing left to be determined is whether they will be playing the Chiefs or Dolphins.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the win that he’d like the team to use this week to make sure that their key players are feeling well come the opening weekend of the playoffs.

“I don’t know what the situation or scenario is,” Roethlisberger said, via PennLive.com. “If we’ve got a spot and the [No. 3] clinched up then I think a lot of guys should get healthy.”

Given the lack of opportunity to move in either direction, it seems a good bet that the Steelers will exercise caution with anyone who is banged up when it comes to setting the lineup against the Browns.