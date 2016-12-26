Bengals place Boling, Eifert on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 2:43 PM EST

The Bengals placed tight end Tyler Eifert and guard Clint Boling on the injured-reserve list Monday.

Per multiple reports last weekend, the team had planned to shut both Eifert and wide receiver A.J. Green down for the season as a precautionary measure. The Bengals moved left tackle Andrew Whitworth inside to Boling’s spot for last week’s loss at Houston as they let second-year tackle Cedric Ogbuehi play left tackle.

Eifert missed this season’s first six games due to an ankle injury and a back strain. He finished the season with 23 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Boling started every game prior to last week.

No corresponding moves were announced. The Bengals could wait until later in the week to make moves, which might be dependent on availability of players at certain positions for Sunday’s season finale vs. the Ravens.