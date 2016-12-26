Bill Belichick on resting starters: Numbers don’t add up

The Patriots have won eight straight AFC East titles and they regularly draw byes past the first round of the playoffs, so coach Bill Belichick has plenty of experience with decisions about resting players in the final week of the regular season.
He explained during a Monday conference call that those years of experience have led him to the conclusion that it’s not a conversation worth having.
“Right. I mean look, I don’t really understand that question,” Belichick said. “We have — I don’t know how many starters we have — but we have a lot more than — we can only inactivate seven players. This isn’t like a preseason game where you have 75 guys on your roster. This is a regular season game. I don’t really understand that whole line of questioning. I’m not saying I’m a great mathematician or anything but the numbers just don’t add up for that type of conversation so there’s no point in even getting involved in it.”
With 53 players on the active roster, there’s obviously no way to play without exposing some of a team’s regulars to possible injury in Week 17. The Patriots could pick some of those key players and remove them from the equation, although Belichick isn’t likely to share any of those plans with the top seed in the conference still undecided.
I think he just coaches so he can troll the media week in and week out.
I dare anyone in the media to ask him his cup size.
I watch a lot of his press conferences.
Ask him a dumb question, he’ll glare and make a snide remark.
Ask him a good question, he’ll go on at length and provide some interesting info.
Shame on you for even asking a question like that …………Glad hes my coach…….even if …AND THATS A BIG EVEN IF …..do you really think hes gonna share it with you ……..
Deflate gate showed everyone Roger is a liar….
Roger stated that the tapes didn’t give them an advantage in the first three Super Bowls…… Now do you really believe him
2008 the NFL allowed one defensive player a radio in his helmet.
Patriots playoff record with taping signals 14-2.
Patriots Playoff record without taping signals. 8-6.
……. Nothing to see here
With only 46 players active for the game it doesn’t leave you a whole lot of wiggle room.
I would say the Fins will likely play 2nd stringers, but it would appear they already are. On the other hand, they’re in the playoffs win or lose.
To BB there are no second stringers. That’s the team’s mentality.
Same situation last year when the Pats went to Miami for the last game. They took it easy {Brady didn’t throw a pass in Q1} and got spanked. Belichek won’t make the same mistake against this years Dolphins team, even with Tannehill not playing.
last year provided object lessons for NE.
home field would have been better than playing in Denver… but not a guarantee.
This year, I think BB and TB would like to ensure home field and I think they’ll treat this game accordingly.
my 2¢
juanweiner says:
Dec 26, 2016 12:49 PM
I think he just coaches so he can troll the media week in and week out.
LOL. That is just an added bonus for Belichick.
Although, in this case, the answer is certainly appropriate. Mathematically you really cannot “rest” everyone.