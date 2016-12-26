Blake Bortles had his best game, too late for Gus Bradley

Gus Bradley was fired as head coach of the Jaguars last week because his 14-48 record was the worst in NFL history. The biggest reason for the Jaguars’ lack of success was that Blake Bortles never developed into the kind of quarterback the Jaguars thought he’d be when they took him with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
So it may not have cheered Bradley up at all to watch the Jaguars’ first game without him on Saturday: A win over the Titans in which Bortles played very well. Bortles completed 26 of 38 passes for 325 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a season-high 103.5 passer rating.
“It was probably, to date, his best game of the season,” Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone said, via WTLV. “I was very happy with the accuracy, especially. Overall, he was 68.4 completion percentage, which was the highest of the season. I think more importantly, how good we were able to execute the deep ball. Even though we missed a couple, we were still 6 for 11 for 141 yards and a touchdown, passes that were thrown at least 15 yards. That was important going into the game, trying to make the big plays.”
The Jaguars’ next head coach will have to decide whether he thinks he can get Bortles to play like that consistently, or whether it’s time to move on to another franchise quarterback.
It is always too late for the Jaguars.
Jags should have given TEBOW a chance.
Their record would be the same or better and people would have cared about them. Now, pffft.
Coincidence or does his best performance AFTER Bradley is fired speak volumes about his happiness with his former head coach?
Blake Bortles is a loser and so is any player that has the game of their lives when it don’t mean a thing
Well, he’s no doubt aware his own job is now on the line.
I think the Jags turnaround will cement Gus Bradley as the NFL’s worst head coach of all time.
Bortles piles up most of his stats in garbage time against soft defenses. His biggest problems relate to accuracy and touch on his passes. That ought to scare away new coaches, but won’t. If I were the owner, I wouldn’t hire any coach who wanted the job with Bortles in place.
I cracked the code. Bottles plays well on Saturdays.
No coincidence it happened AFTER Bradley left. Gus Bradley is one of the worst head coaches of all time.
