Blake Bortles had his best game, too late for Gus Bradley

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 6:39 PM EST

Gus Bradley was fired as head coach of the Jaguars last week because his 14-48 record was the worst in NFL history. The biggest reason for the Jaguars’ lack of success was that Blake Bortles never developed into the kind of quarterback the Jaguars thought he’d be when they took him with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

So it may not have cheered Bradley up at all to watch the Jaguars’ first game without him on Saturday: A win over the Titans in which Bortles played very well. Bortles completed 26 of 38 passes for 325 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a season-high 103.5 passer rating.

“It was probably, to date, his best game of the season,” Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone said, via WTLV. “I was very happy with the accuracy, especially. Overall, he was 68.4 completion percentage, which was the highest of the season. I think more importantly, how good we were able to execute the deep ball. Even though we missed a couple, we were still 6 for 11 for 141 yards and a touchdown, passes that were thrown at least 15 yards. That was important going into the game, trying to make the big plays.”

The Jaguars’ next head coach will have to decide whether he thinks he can get Bortles to play like that consistently, or whether it’s time to move on to another franchise quarterback.