“Bloated Tebow Pass” entered Chiefs lore on Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 6:58 AM EST

If nothing else, the Chiefs do an excellent job of coming up with names for offensive plays featuring defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

Poe scored on a touchdown run earlier this season a play called “Hungry Pig Right” and Sunday night saw Andy Reid give the big fella a chance to throw a jump pass for a touchdown to tight end Demetrius Harris late in the fourth quarter of their 33-10 win over the Broncos. The play design resembled the ones Tim Tebow used to win the Heisman at Florida and the name was a nod in that direction.

Reid called the play “Bloated Tebow Pass” when discussing it after the game and the moniker is just as good as the execution was on a pass that traveled more yards in the air than the one Travis Kelce turned into an 80-yard touchdown after the game. Reid said he made the call up three scores with 1:55 left in the game because “you can’t score enough points against these teams” and the reaction of the Chiefs to the play made it clear they found as rousing a way to do it as possible.

Some suggested the manner that they chose to score those points might ruffle feathers, but coach Gary Kubiak said, via ESPN.com, that it is Denver’s job to stop whoever the Chiefs threw out there and linebacker Von Miller said he would have done the same “if the joystick was in my hand.” Cornerback Chris Harris said he “would have saved it for another game” when presumably it could do more than increase the margin of an almost certain victory, although one could argue it now gives opposing teams something to think about whether you use the play again or not.

Miller also mentioned they’d be seeing the Chiefs twice next year, something that would be the case regardless of the play that Reid called and something the Chiefs will start thinking about sometime after the Broncos as they still have playoff business ahead of them this season.