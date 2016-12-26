Both of last year’s Super Bowl teams are out of the playoffs

For the first time in 13 years, both of the teams that played in the Super Bowl after last season are out of the playoffs this season.
The defending champion Broncos, thanks to last night’s loss to the Chiefs, are out of the playoffs. And the Panthers, last year’s NFC champions, are out of contention as well.
The last time both of the previous year’s Super Bowl teams failed to make the playoffs was in 2003, when the defending champion Buccaneers went 7-9 and the Super Bowl-losing Raiders fell to 4-12.
It also happened in 2002 (Patriots and Rams), 1999 (Broncos and Falcons) and 1988 (Washington and Broncos).
Fleeting teams and coaches abound in the NFL…..
I know of a TEAM that is The Pinnacle Of Excellence for almost 2 decades.
Amazing isn’t it??
…and the team in New England that the haters love to hate, just keeps right on ticking!
In all likelihood, Denver ends up at 8-8 while the Panthers finish with a 6-10 mark. These trainwreck seasons only underscore the difficulty of dealing with free agency, the salary cap, injuries and personalities while trying to remain competitive year in and year out.
I’m hard pressed to believe that the Patriots run of averaging over 12 wins per season since 2001 will be duplicated any time soon.
Hey you to mention that the NFC and AFC Sept Super Bowl winners didn’t make it either. Sorry Viking fans and Rex.
Keep Pouting
Number 18, please come back (Nationwide jingle #22,948
No shock it only happened once before the cap and free agency but it is surprising it hasn’t happened more often since. Not only do egos get bigger but when teams win their rosters and coaching staffs get raided while the guys that stay want to get paid.
I wonder what Talib has to say about his offense giving up 33 points to the Chiefs?
At least the Broncos made a season of it…..but where was all this “pounding” Panthers’ fans crowed about all offseason? All they did was prove they were a fluke to even make it to last year’s SB