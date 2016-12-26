Both of last year’s Super Bowl teams are out of the playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 5:50 AM EST

For the first time in 13 years, both of the teams that played in the Super Bowl after last season are out of the playoffs this season.

The defending champion Broncos, thanks to last night’s loss to the Chiefs, are out of the playoffs. And the Panthers, last year’s NFC champions, are out of contention as well.

The last time both of the previous year’s Super Bowl teams failed to make the playoffs was in 2003, when the defending champion Buccaneers went 7-9 and the Super Bowl-losing Raiders fell to 4-12.

It also happened in 2002 (Patriots and Rams), 1999 (Broncos and Falcons) and 1988 (Washington and Broncos).