Broncos may go with Paxton Lynch in Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 3:20 PM EST

Questions about whether there will be changes to the starting lineup in Week 17 are usually reserved for teams that have playoff berths locked up heading into the final week of the season.

That group doesn’t include the Broncos as they were eliminated from playoff contention thanks to Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs, but they may have a change in their starting lineup anyway. Coach Gary Kubiak said Monday, via Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post, that he will decide in the next couple of days whether Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback against the Raiders.

Trevor Siemian had a dreadful night against the Chiefs and the Broncos have scored just 23 points over the last three weeks as their playoff hopes went down in flames. Lynch has started two games in place of Siemian when injuries forced Siemian to the bench and the 2016 first-round pick is 49-of-83 for 497 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three overall appearances.

Getting more information on Lynch would be a way of getting a bit of a head start on quarterback decisions for the 2017 season. Siemian had some good moments in his first year as a starter, but not enough to have a stranglehold on the job and the Broncos may decide to look outside the organization if they don’t believe Lynch will be ready to ascend to the top job next year.