Broncos may go with Paxton Lynch in Week 17

Questions about whether there will be changes to the starting lineup in Week 17 are usually reserved for teams that have playoff berths locked up heading into the final week of the season.
That group doesn’t include the Broncos as they were eliminated from playoff contention thanks to Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs, but they may have a change in their starting lineup anyway. Coach Gary Kubiak said Monday, via Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post, that he will decide in the next couple of days whether Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback against the Raiders.
Trevor Siemian had a dreadful night against the Chiefs and the Broncos have scored just 23 points over the last three weeks as their playoff hopes went down in flames. Lynch has started two games in place of Siemian when injuries forced Siemian to the bench and the 2016 first-round pick is 49-of-83 for 497 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three overall appearances.
Getting more information on Lynch would be a way of getting a bit of a head start on quarterback decisions for the 2017 season. Siemian had some good moments in his first year as a starter, but not enough to have a stranglehold on the job and the Broncos may decide to look outside the organization if they don’t believe Lynch will be ready to ascend to the top job next year.
I agree with a1b24312 – Romo in Denver next season. They need an experienced QB…asap…and sending Romo to the other conference is ideal.
Regardless of who the rent a veteran qb is in 2017. Paxton Lynch has to eventually be the guy at QB. Romo or someone like that is a temporary 2017 band aid. No guarantee that someone like Romo can actually stay healthy for 16 games. Even if Denver acquires him. Denver desperately needs more weapons at receiver/tight end. Outside of Sanders and Thomas. Denver has weak supporting cast, in terms of offensive weapons in the passing game.
Romo could be an on field fatality if the Broncos break the bank and get him with their current O-Line.
On average this year, QB play was fine. It was terrible o-line that has been costing us.
Yesterday, it was both terrible oline play and terrible QB play that helped us lose. Hats off to KC for playing well.
I sat here and explained to Bronco fans they would be hard pressed to make the playoffs coming off Super Bowl win and a slightly less hungry defense. I was just bombarded with being called crazy and and idiotic. All they said was……'we won it with ave to bad QB play, we'll be in it again.'

Look at how it went. Defense bent more, gave up more rushing yards, same QB play…..= not enough points to win games.
Look at how it went. Defense bent more, gave up more rushing yards, same QB play…..= not enough points to win games.
That Denver D was not good enough to carry the team despite what donkey player and fan spouted all year long.
Demaryious Thomas is a flat lining check casher, Emanuel Sanders is more concerned about his next ‘look at me’ first down celebration than winning the game, the running back position produces just like the third string talent that mans it, the O-line is right up there with Seattle and that is what returns to Denver to surround whoever it is that plays QB. The cupboard is absolutely bare. Talib and Ward can get warmed up to tear apart the locker room for next year already.
Siemian would be better with a better offensive line. It is not all his fault.
Why not get Romo for 2-3 years. It worked well with Peyton.
Get some real linemen! Faster LB’s, and some DT’s. Von may need to share some of that money, forget the wine bro!
Elway is the worst big game choker of all time. At best, he’s in the top 30 QBs but #3? Give me a break.
Davis, Rod Smith, Atwater and Mecklenberg deserve to be in the Hall a lot more than Elway does. Shanahan must be given credit for being smart enough to hand the ball to Terrel Davis 35 times knowing that if counted on Elway, he had no chance of beating the Packers.
5 West titles, you mean the time it took KC and Oakland to rebuild? Because the AFC West 4 and 5 years ago was the weakest division in the NFL. The Chiefs started biting at your heals last year and both KC and Oakland have been the better teams and it's not close. You won your trophy last year, congrats, but let's not start calling that cheater Elway a genius.
Don’t throw that kid out there behind that O-line now. He’s better off being healthy for 2017 than a worthless season finale.
