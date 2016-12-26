 Skip to content

Browns can pick no worse than second in 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 7:34 AM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Cleveland Browns fans dressed for Christmas look on during the game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

A few teams at the top of the 2017 NFL Draft won this weekend, but there wasn’t much change in terms of draft order.

If the season ended today, the Browns would still be picking first overall despite beating the Chargers, thanks to the 49ers returning their gift hours later by beating the Rams.

(Also, if the season ended today, a lot of people would be saying “Why on Boxing Day?” but then probably shrug and say “OK.”)

That 1-14 looks better than 0-anything for the Browns, who can pick no worse than second overall even if they win another game this week. At the moment, the 2-13 49ers would be second, followed by the Bears (3-12), Jaguars (3-12), and Titans, who own the 4-11 Rams’ pick thanks to the Jared Goff deal.

The Jets, Chargers, Bengals, the Browns again (thanks Eagles) and Panthers would round out the top 10.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans
6 Responses to “Browns can pick no worse than second in 2017 NFL Draft”
  1. 6ball says: Dec 26, 2016 7:45 AM

    .
    1. Cleveland
    2. San Francisco
    3. Chicago
    4. Jacksonville
    5. Tennessee
    6. The Jets
    7. San Diego
    8. Cincinnati
    9. Cleveland
    10. Carolina

    How many of these teams need QB help? How many quality QBs will be available through the draft, free agency or trade? It’s a textbook case of supply and demand.
    .

  2. ReligionIsForIdiots says: Dec 26, 2016 7:50 AM

    The Browns need about 30 first round picks.

  3. iowahbr says: Dec 26, 2016 7:53 AM

    And Roger wonders why ratings are down this year?

  4. oconrecon says: Dec 26, 2016 8:18 AM

    I believe the Browns have the 1st & 10th pick, not 1st & 9th, as of now.

  5. dawgturd says: Dec 26, 2016 9:08 AM

    1st or 2nd pick in draft doesn’t matter to me, I wanna see the browns beat the Steelers.

  6. dcpatfan says: Dec 26, 2016 9:16 AM

    I wonder if BB is going to be trading “the pick” for later rounds.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!