Browns can pick no worse than second in 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 7:34 AM EST

A few teams at the top of the 2017 NFL Draft won this weekend, but there wasn’t much change in terms of draft order.

If the season ended today, the Browns would still be picking first overall despite beating the Chargers, thanks to the 49ers returning their gift hours later by beating the Rams.

(Also, if the season ended today, a lot of people would be saying “Why on Boxing Day?” but then probably shrug and say “OK.”)

That 1-14 looks better than 0-anything for the Browns, who can pick no worse than second overall even if they win another game this week. At the moment, the 2-13 49ers would be second, followed by the Bears (3-12), Jaguars (3-12), and Titans, who own the 4-11 Rams’ pick thanks to the Jared Goff deal.

The Jets, Chargers, Bengals, the Browns again (thanks Eagles) and Panthers would round out the top 10.