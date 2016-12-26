Carlos Hyde tore his MCL, won’t play this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 7:14 AM EST

Carlos Hyde isn’t going to get to 1,000 yards this season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers running back suffered a torn MCL in his left knee Saturday and will miss this week’s finale against the Seahawks.

Hyde walked off the field on his own after getting hit against the Rams Saturday, but didn’t return to the game.”It didn’t feel that bad when it first happened. It’s pain, there’s some pain, but it didn’t feel like bad pain. I’ve felt worse,” Hyde said after Saturday’s win. “That’s why I was able to get up and walk off on my own.”

“It didn’t feel that bad when it first happened. It’s pain, there’s some pain, but it didn’t feel like bad pain. I’ve felt worse,” Hyde said afterward. “That’s why I was able to get up and walk off on my own.”

He had a career-high 988 rushing yards this season with six touchdowns, making him one of the few good things the 49ers can remember about this season.