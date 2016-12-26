 Skip to content

Carlos Hyde tore his MCL, won’t play this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 7:14 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Carlos Hyde #28 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Carlos Hyde isn’t going to get to 1,000 yards this season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers running back suffered a torn MCL in his left knee Saturday and will miss this week’s finale against the Seahawks.

Hyde walked off the field on his own after getting hit against the Rams Saturday, but didn’t return to the game.”It didn’t feel that bad when it first happened. It’s pain, there’s some pain, but it didn’t feel like bad pain. I’ve felt worse,” Hyde said after Saturday’s win. “That’s why I was able to get up and walk off on my own.”

He had a career-high 988 rushing yards this season with six touchdowns, making him one of the few good things the 49ers can remember about this season.

  collectordude says: Dec 26, 2016 9:52 AM

    York.. You made this disaster of a team.
    I hope you’re satisfied.

  debart03 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:37 AM

    He runs too recklessly for NFL. Does know when too go down. 49ers need a new RB

