Chiefs-Broncos generates 10-percent increase over 2015 game

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 12:40 PM EST

The NFL’s TV ratings continue to rebound.

According to NBC, the Sunday night game between the Broncos and Chiefs, a 33-10 blowout that never was seriously in doubt for the home team, generated an 11.2 overnight rating. That’s approximately a 10-percent increase over last year’s Week 16 Sunday night game between the Vikings and Giants, which Minnesota won 49-17.

After a sluggish start to the season, the ratings for nationally-televised, stand-alone games have improved, primarily since the election and/or when the Cowboys are involved. Once the playoffs begin, the comparisons to last year’s postseason ratings will go a long way toward revealing whether the NFL has a problem or whether this is fine, in the good way.