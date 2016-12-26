Chiefs-Broncos generates 10-percent increase over 2015 game

The NFL’s TV ratings continue to rebound.
According to NBC, the Sunday night game between the Broncos and Chiefs, a 33-10 blowout that never was seriously in doubt for the home team, generated an 11.2 overnight rating. That’s approximately a 10-percent increase over last year’s Week 16 Sunday night game between the Vikings and Giants, which Minnesota won 49-17.
After a sluggish start to the season, the ratings for nationally-televised, stand-alone games have improved, primarily since the election and/or when the Cowboys are involved. Once the playoffs begin, the comparisons to last year’s postseason ratings will go a long way toward revealing whether the NFL has a problem or whether this is fine, in the good way.
