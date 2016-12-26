 Skip to content

Chiefs-Broncos generates 10-percent increase over 2015 game

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 12:40 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: A Kansas City Chiefs fan dresses as Santa Claus during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL’s TV ratings continue to rebound.

According to NBC, the Sunday night game between the Broncos and Chiefs, a 33-10 blowout that never was seriously in doubt for the home team, generated an 11.2 overnight rating. That’s approximately a 10-percent increase over last year’s Week 16 Sunday night game between the Vikings and Giants, which Minnesota won 49-17.

After a sluggish start to the season, the ratings for nationally-televised, stand-alone games have improved, primarily since the election and/or when the Cowboys are involved. Once the playoffs begin, the comparisons to last year’s postseason ratings will go a long way toward revealing whether the NFL has a problem or whether this is fine, in the good way.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Chiefs-Broncos generates 10-percent increase over 2015 game”
  1. riverhorsey says: Dec 26, 2016 12:50 PM

    Time for Friday Night Football

  2. klutch14u says: Dec 26, 2016 1:24 PM

    Probably helped that it was the only thing on NOT about Christmas. That being said, it was nice watching the Broncho’s get embarrassed and exposed on national TV.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!