Cowboys dominate in second half, pull away from Lions

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 11:38 PM EST

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns and added an impressive note to his record-setting rookie season as the Cowboys won a wild one over the Lions Monday night, 42-21.

Both defenses struggled early, but the Cowboys used a J.J. Wilcox interception to spark their run of three unanswered touchdowns in the second half after the game was tied at halftime. Dez Bryant caught two touchdown passes and threw another, and Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards on just 20 passes, three for touchdowns.

Elliott ran for 80 yards on 12 carries and in the third quarter joined Eric Dickerson as the only players in NFL history to go over 1,600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in their rookie seasons. Bryant now has 67 career receiving touchdowns and passed Michael Irvin for the most in franchise history.

Despite having already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Cowboys held nothing back. A trick play touchdown pass from Bryant to tight end Jason Witten late in the third quarter made it 35-21 and basically sealed it.

The Cowboys improved to 13-2. The 9-6 Lions would have clinched a playoff berth win a win but are not dead yet. The Lions host the Packers Sunday night, and the winner will win the NFC North.

It was Bryant’s 15th career multiple-touchdown game. The touchdown from Bryant to Witten covered 10 yards and came on Bryant’s first career passing attempt.

Running back Zach Zenner had a career night for the Lions and ran for two first-half touchdowns. The Lions led, 21-14, late in the first half before the Cowboys tied the game on Bryant’s one-handed, 25-yard touchdown catch.

The Cowboys sacked Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford four times. Stafford threw for 260 yards and ran for a touchdown early in the second quarter.