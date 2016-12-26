Cowboys officially activate Randy Gregory

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 1:24 PM EST

The Cowboys had a few days to get excited about the return of Randy Gregory, and now the paperwork is in and it’s official.

As expected, the Cowboys activated Gregory to the 53-man roster, and he’ll play tonight against the Lions, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived defensive end Zach Moore.

The Cowboys have overachieved on defense, but the same can’t be said for Gregory. The 2015 second-round pick is still waiting for his first career sack, and was suspended the first 14 games of this season for multiple violations of the league’s drug policy.