Cowboys stars deliver in wild first half

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 9:58 PM EST

As expected, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant have made big plays for the Cowboys.

Zach Zenner has starred for the Lions.

A game that’s had a little of everything but not much defense is tied, 21-21, at halftime.

There were touchdowns scored on the first four possessions before the Lions got a stop and set up Zenner’s second score to make it 21-14. The Cowboys tied the game in the final 70 seconds of the half on 25-yard Prescott pass to Bryant, who dove and used one hand to bring it in.

Prescott threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler on the game’s opening drive. Elliott ran 55 yards for his team’s second touchdown.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 137 yards and has a rushing touchdown. The Lions get the ball to start the second half.

The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win but regardless of tonight’s result will play the Packers next Sunday night for the NFC North crown. They’ve proven themselves capable of beating the Cowboys should the teams meet again. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed.