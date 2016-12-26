Cowboys stars deliver in wild first half

As expected, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant have made big plays for the Cowboys.
Zach Zenner has starred for the Lions.
A game that’s had a little of everything but not much defense is tied, 21-21, at halftime.
There were touchdowns scored on the first four possessions before the Lions got a stop and set up Zenner’s second score to make it 21-14. The Cowboys tied the game in the final 70 seconds of the half on 25-yard Prescott pass to Bryant, who dove and used one hand to bring it in.
Prescott threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler on the game’s opening drive. Elliott ran 55 yards for his team’s second touchdown.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 137 yards and has a rushing touchdown. The Lions get the ball to start the second half.
The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win but regardless of tonight’s result will play the Packers next Sunday night for the NFC North crown. They’ve proven themselves capable of beating the Cowboys should the teams meet again. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
Once again the refs are horrible and one-sided. America’s team wouldn’t be nearly as good if they didn’t have the zebras on their side…
Well the Lions have 1 penalty & Cowboys have 6…. sooo…. seems like you’re just a hater.
kylemoss says:
Dec 26, 2016 10:03 PM
and yet the refs missed the facemask that dez bryant put on the guy covering him during his td catch.. so what 6 penalties? none that had any impact on a scoring play. the refs are horrid in every game ive seen this year. and there have been thousands of plays i’ve seen.. THE REFS STINK, AND SO DOES BLANDINO, THE WARDEN OF THE OFFICIALS.
matt2calvin says:
Dec 26, 2016 9:59 PM
Amen……..
Although Dez made a great one-handed catch, he got away with a glaring face mask against the Detroit defender.
Plus, the ‘offsetting penalties’ call on the play before was another head scratcher which worked against Detroit.
Two terrible calls.
When I root for a team, I root for them to win fair and square, without help from the refs.
If I was a Detroit fan, I’d be plenty steamed right now.
Haters can see all the no calls, no such thing as a hold on Dallas, unless its a mulligan off setting penalty.
Keep delivering Dez. Daddy needs a few more for the belt!
Seriously? At least half of the Dallas penalties have been pre-snap.
Who’s the hater here?
The Lions don’t get calls, against ANYBODY.
The only reason it’s 6 to 1 in penalties is because it’s kind of hard to ignore false starts and offsides.
I have to say they are letting The Cowboys get away with holds, face masks, PI left and right. And I’ve seen this all year long with the Cowboys. Go back and look at the video of the Dez catch tonight. Dez blanatly grabs and turns the face mask of the defender. The ref is a few feet away looking right at the obvious face mask in the screen. He pulls the flag and somehow calls it on the defender. Lol. Also the double penalties the officials never gave the number of the defender on the holding call. The announcer seemed baffled about it. That’s not suspicious. The NFL is rigged. Only the sheep don’t think so.
The NFL is rigged. They will prove it in the second half…
Pathetic.
So its off setting if the Lions make a big stop, but not offsetting when Dez grabs the DBs facemask before the DB committed a p.i. WOOOOOOOOW Could it be any clearer???
What an officiating joke. I don’t watch much of the Dallas games but from what I’ve seen tonight, I’m doughting any of their wins are legit.
It only took 4 refs to get Dallas a second half TD. Well done NFL…
Dallas getting a lot of the Vegas calls but then then the big money is on them tonight.
It wouldn’t be a Dallas game without favorable no calls from the officials, I guess that’s what you get when Dean Blandino parties with you.
Hater will hate!!!!!
Wow. Just wow. The officiating. I think I’m starting to understand why the Dallas O line is so “good”.
I’ve been watching the NFL since 1972. So I’ve seen plenty of evidence over the years that the refs have the officiating teams in their back pocket.
But that facemask by Dez on Detroit’s DB is about as egregious a no-call as I have ever seen.