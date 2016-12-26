David DeCastro: We “weren’t happy about” Bradshaw’s comments about Tomlin

Last Friday, former Steelers quarterback and current FOX Sports pregame show host Terry Bradshaw said that he doesn’t think current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a great coach.
Bradshaw said Tomlin is a “nice coach” and a “great cheerleader guy,” which current quarterback Ben Roethlisberger brushed off as “dust in the wind” after the Steelers beat the Ravens on Saturday. Right guard David DeCastro said that other members of the team were paying a bit more attention to Bradshaw’s comments.
“We weren’t happy about it,” DeCastro said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “Hopefully it will fire us up the rest of the way. … I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. [on Friday] and was like, ‘What the hell is this? I don’t get what the motivation is. Is this to get your name out there more or something? What are you doing?”
Tomlin has a .642 winning percentage, good for 21st in NFL history, with one game left in his 10th season and has taken the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowls while winning one championship. We’re not sure what Bradshaw thinks about Bill Parcells, but Tomlin looks pretty good if Parcells is right about being what your record says you are as far as football is concerned.
The thing is….Bradshaw is correct. Tomlin is an adaquate, but not a great or even very good head coach. BB will eat this guy alive if they face off in the postseason….again….
Let’s not forget that we’ll never know how many concussions Bradshaw suffered during his era of playing, so it’s difficult to blame him for what comes out of his mouth, no matter how ridiculous it is.
Loved Bradshaw the player!
Hate Bradshaw the sportscaster.
Go Steelers!
Well, David DeCastro………WE aren’t happy about Tomlin impersonating a coach either……….I am no fan of Bradshaw, BUT, the man was spot on about his description of Tomlin !!
You would think with no timeouts left, Pitt would only throw in the end zone. If Brown gets stopped short, the clock probably runs out and the Steelers lose. So Tomlin gets bailed out by a super human play by Brown. Can only imagine what the fans would have said in they lost because of it.
BB will eat this guy alive if they face off in the postseason….again….
BB is a cheating fraud. When a team loses to him they aren’t upset because they lost…They are upset because they feel cheated because he has a track record of cheating. BB isn’t feared or respected….The guy has never won a clean game in his entire career.
The funny thing is I agree with him. He seems more like a rah rah guy than tactician. When have you found yourself saying, wow, what a genius tactic by Tomlin?
This is one of those questions where it’s far easier to quantify him as good versus great if you aren’t comparing him to his contemporaries. How many coaches in the league right now would people take over Tomlin? I think, to be discussed as a “great” coach you at least gotta be very near the top during your time, so debating this should really start with figuring out where Tomlin ranks right now. Other than BB, which coaches do you take over Tomlin?
I thought Terry Bradshaw was dead?
Tomlin led teams have made the playoffs 7 out of 10 seasons, no losing season. He has a .642 winning percentage, good for 21st in NFL history.
BB has a better record among his peers, who else?
He is a great coach, we are always in the mix and he is the real deal as a person, well respected in Pittsburgh and the facts in football are the numbers and when you go to the Super Bowl 20% of the time then you are doing better than “adequate”.
2 Super Bowl and competitive every year for 10 years “aint” bad.
some fan bases are so spoiled, what is wrong with Tomlin? He wins and is like by his players, front office and fellow coaches–so what is the beef from the fans?
discosucs2005 says:
Dec 26, 2016 2:52 PM
gase, carroll, harbaugh, payton, billy o, reid, kubiak, del rio, zimmer, mccarthy, rivera, should i keep going? geez i didnt really notice how average tomlin was till i started listing guys better than him.
@grogansheros Can you really blame Tomlin for Ben throwing a pass short of the end zone? Ben is a first ballot HOFer, I’m sure he gets a bit of latitude during the game regarding play calling where to throw etc. Tomlin is a good solid head coach the players respect him as evidenced by how successful the Steelers have been during his tenure. He has endured many injuries to star players and still the Steelers are typically in the mix at seasons end. Many teams (players) give up on coaches they don’t believe in over a period of time.
grogansheroes says:
Dec 26, 2016 2:43 PM
Haley called the play and Roethlesberger threw the pass. Tomlin had NOTHING to do with it.
gase, carroll, harbaugh, payton, billy o, reid, kubiak, del rio, zimmer, mccarthy, rivera, should i keep going? geez i didnt really notice how average tomlin was till i started listing guys better than him.
How many of those guys won 102 games is 10 years without having a losing season?
Comparing Tomlin to Belichick isn’t fair to Tomlin.
enoughofthatalready says:
Dec 26, 2016 3:11 PM
Carroll already has a SB victory and 2 appearances in far less seasons than Tomlin, he has also not had a sub .500 year so he is obviously better than Tomlin.
What would Tomlin’s record would look like if he coached the Jaguars? Gotta give Del Rio a pass for that, McCarthy has been about as good as Tomlin, same with Harbaugh.
How many of those guys tripped another teams’ players on the sideline?
look at it this way. at least he isnt marvin lewis…
Bill Cowher was 149-90-1 in 15 years with the Steelers (.623) with a playoff record of 12-9 (.571) and one Superbowl championship and one AFC championship.
Coach Tomlin is 102-57 in 10 years with the Steelers (.642) with a playoff record of 6-5 (.545) with one game and this postseason yet to play out and one Superbowl championship and one AFC championship.
The numbers are not all that different but each person will see whatever they want to see. Bradshaw sees a great coach in one and a cheerleader in the other. It’s his opinion and he’s entitled to it. Those who see two great coaches are entitled to disagree.
Any steeler fan that thinks Tomlin is a good game day coach is a blind homer. It’s not even a matter of opinion. He may be a good team builder or teacher the rest of the week I have no idea. IMO the steelers win in spite of him, not because of him, because of the organization they have in place.
Any coach in the NFL that comes up against Belichick and his staff is scared to death of being out coached, and rightly so. Cheating is the excuse for the fanbases that continually lose to him. Keep telling yourselves that, if it makes you feel better.
People who say Tomlin inherited a SB winning team don’t want to realize he actually inherited a 7-9 team with a defense that got old all at the exact same time… when he took over.
The jetssuck2001 that list is disrespectful and if you actually believe that your football knowledge is zero. Most of those coaches have been fired at least once and some may well be fired in the next few years.
Tomlin is exactly what Bradshaw said he was. A nice coach. Andy Reid is a great coach. Joe Gibbs was a great coach. Don Shula was a great coach. Mike Tomlin is a nice coach, but a decent cheerleader. The Steelers have an A+ organization. Andy Reid would be 15-1 with the Steelers’ talent. Cowher wasn’t a great coach either. The Rooney’s know how to put together a great football operation.
“tedmurph says:
Dec 26, 2016 4:03 PM
Any steeler fan that thinks Tomlin is a good game day coach is a blind homer. It’s not even a matter of opinion. ”
That is unquestionably the ignorant comment of the week, hands down. Wow. On many levels.
Tomlin is adequate bc he has Ben at QB. Take Ben away, and he’s just a guy. He’s never done anything as a coach that I found impressive.. and when coaching against REAL coaches, he gets taken to school.
Never mind the fact that the Steelers have never played the Patriots in the playoffs under Tomlin. But when you’re talking about the most clueless fanbase in football, I’m not surprised that this wasn’t known.