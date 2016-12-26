David DeCastro: We “weren’t happy about” Bradshaw’s comments about Tomlin

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 2:11 PM EST

Last Friday, former Steelers quarterback and current FOX Sports pregame show host Terry Bradshaw said that he doesn’t think current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a great coach.

Bradshaw said Tomlin is a “nice coach” and a “great cheerleader guy,” which current quarterback Ben Roethlisberger brushed off as “dust in the wind” after the Steelers beat the Ravens on Saturday. Right guard David DeCastro said that other members of the team were paying a bit more attention to Bradshaw’s comments.

“We weren’t happy about it,” DeCastro said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “Hopefully it will fire us up the rest of the way. … I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. [on Friday] and was like, ‘What the hell is this? I don’t get what the motivation is. Is this to get your name out there more or something? What are you doing?”

Tomlin has a .642 winning percentage, good for 21st in NFL history, with one game left in his 10th season and has taken the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowls while winning one championship. We’re not sure what Bradshaw thinks about Bill Parcells, but Tomlin looks pretty good if Parcells is right about being what your record says you are as far as football is concerned.