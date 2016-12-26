Dirk Koetter stands by previous defense of Doug Martin despite benching

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 5:00 PM EST

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was left on the inactive list for Saturday’s loss to the Saints and coach Dirk Koetter made it clear after the game that it was a coach’s decision rather than any kind of injury concern that led to Martin missing the game.

Koetter felt Jacquizz Rodgers was the better choice to face New Orleans a week after he was a healthy scratch and a couple of weeks after Koetter said there was nothing wrong with Martin when asked about his sluggish production this season. On Monday, Koetter said he still stood by his earlier comments about Martin and his belief that Rodgers was the best choice.

“He is running hard and we do need to give him more lanes,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But again, I made the decision that I thought Quizz would give us a better opportunity last week and Quizz did a good job when he was in there. People can say whatever they want about how Doug would’ve been, we don’t know because he wasn’t in there. I’m not trying to confuse anybody. That’s not my intent. I’m trying to put the Bucs in the best position to win games.”

We’ll see how the Bucs handle things in Week 17 and, more significantly, this offseason because Martin has a $7 million cap hit and the Bucs will be on the hook for all of it whether he’s on the team or not.