Four TDs in four possessions to start Cowboys-Lions

Four possessions, four touchdowns makes for a good start.
The Cowboys and Lions are tied, 14-14, early in the second quarter Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7, then the Lions came right back with a long drive capped by a Matthew Stafford keeper that survived a replay review.
A back-shoulder catch by Marvin Jones set up the Lions with first and goal at the 2-yard line on their second drive. They didn’t score until fourth and goal, when Stafford snuck it up the middle.
Lions running back Zach Zenner scored his team’s first touchdown and is off to a strong start.
The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed but, at least offensively, haven’t let off the gas.
the #1 ranked packer defense isn’t going to stop this lions offense next sunday..no way, no how.
Safe to say that Zeke has yet to find that so called rookie wall. Maybe he ate it.
Defense?……defense??
Thank you ziggy, for a little defense.
I would say Dallas defense got the memo—-you know—the one saying they had nothing to play for.
if the lions win tonight, here is the response from all packer fans, other than thumbing this down….well yeah the dallas starters played, but they weren’t trying..or yeah the lions won, but the refs missed a ton of flags against detroit. yep, typical thumbing down and whining. packer fans cant stand facts. like the fact that the 9 wins came against teams with a combined 56-62 record
The Dallas Rump Riders are an over-rated team without any defense and without a starting QB of any kind – this jerk melts when pressured.
First team to over 42 wins tonight.
And, no, the Rump Riders are not giving up.
This is the same gutless, over-rated team they’ve been all year – one without any substantial defense.
Cowboys are a fraud they will be one n done in playoffs
First time watching the Boys this year – at number 1 in run defense I have to wonder – are they missing assignments, poor game plan, or is the rest of the NFC they have faced not very good?
#notintimidatedbyboys
Yeah, the Seahawks aren’t good enough to beat the Cowboys. Give me a break man. Laughable.
And like a trained monkey, the media gives the Cowboys big, unbiased, unfiltered LOVE. Boys have had a magical year. They will not make it to the SB. Book it!
The cowboys are #1 against the run bc they have played with a lead and controlled the clock with their offense vast majority of the year.
Their run defense is not actually that good. It’s situational football.
What was Arizonans record? The same ones that beat the Hawks on Saturday…..
There are no true Lions fans replying in this thread, we know better!
Laserw,osiris33 you know you guy sound and look stupid for speaking before the games are over…. Typical hawks fans talking dynasty before they been win a 2nd super bowl… Laughable!!!!!!
yep yep yep, the td to dez bryant, he had his hand wrapped around the corner’s face mask for about 3 seconds. and nooooo the refs didnt see it, they actually called interference on the corner. the refs don’t hide their bias well at all any more. regardless of the game. the refs stink. period. they are about as good as meteorologists. “umm duh, we just didnt see it”
Nice uncalled face mask/illegal hands to the face on the fraud TD call at the end of the first half on the jerk 88.
Dallas is one and done in the playoffs. No doubt.
Laserw
Have you ever watched a Seahawks game? You want to bad mouth the refs? It not a foul as long as it benefits your team right?