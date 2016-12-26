 Skip to content

Four TDs in four possessions to start Cowboys-Lions

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 9:17 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a first down during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime 29-23. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Four possessions, four touchdowns makes for a good start.

The Cowboys and Lions are tied, 14-14, early in the second quarter Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7, then the Lions came right back with a long drive capped by a Matthew Stafford keeper that survived a replay review.

A back-shoulder catch by Marvin Jones set up the Lions with first and goal at the 2-yard line on their second drive. They didn’t score until fourth and goal, when Stafford snuck it up the middle.

Lions running back Zach Zenner scored his team’s first touchdown and is off to a strong start.

The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed but, at least offensively, haven’t let off the gas.

  1. leatherface2012 says: Dec 26, 2016 9:19 PM

    the #1 ranked packer defense isn’t going to stop this lions offense next sunday..no way, no how.

  2. dkeucd says: Dec 26, 2016 9:20 PM

    Safe to say that Zeke has yet to find that so called rookie wall. Maybe he ate it.

  3. nflfollower says: Dec 26, 2016 9:25 PM

    Defense?……defense??

    Thank you ziggy, for a little defense.

    I would say Dallas defense got the memo—-you know—the one saying they had nothing to play for.

  4. leatherface2012 says: Dec 26, 2016 9:29 PM

    if the lions win tonight, here is the response from all packer fans, other than thumbing this down….well yeah the dallas starters played, but they weren’t trying..or yeah the lions won, but the refs missed a ton of flags against detroit. yep, typical thumbing down and whining. packer fans cant stand facts. like the fact that the 9 wins came against teams with a combined 56-62 record

  5. laserw says: Dec 26, 2016 9:30 PM

    The Dallas Rump Riders are an over-rated team without any defense and without a starting QB of any kind – this jerk melts when pressured.

    First team to over 42 wins tonight.

  6. laserw says: Dec 26, 2016 9:31 PM

    And, no, the Rump Riders are not giving up.

    This is the same gutless, over-rated team they’ve been all year – one without any substantial defense.

  7. terripet says: Dec 26, 2016 9:32 PM

    Cowboys are a fraud they will be one n done in playoffs

  8. nfella says: Dec 26, 2016 9:33 PM

    First time watching the Boys this year – at number 1 in run defense I have to wonder – are they missing assignments, poor game plan, or is the rest of the NFC they have faced not very good?

    #notintimidatedbyboys

  9. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Dec 26, 2016 9:33 PM

    Yeah, the Seahawks aren’t good enough to beat the Cowboys. Give me a break man. Laughable.

  10. mlhigh says: Dec 26, 2016 9:37 PM

    And like a trained monkey, the media gives the Cowboys big, unbiased, unfiltered LOVE. Boys have had a magical year. They will not make it to the SB. Book it!

  11. nflfollower says: Dec 26, 2016 9:39 PM

    The cowboys are #1 against the run bc they have played with a lead and controlled the clock with their offense vast majority of the year.

    Their run defense is not actually that good. It’s situational football.

  12. nwhawkhater says: Dec 26, 2016 9:39 PM

    What was Arizonans record? The same ones that beat the Hawks on Saturday…..

  13. 26predator says: Dec 26, 2016 9:55 PM

    There are no true Lions fans replying in this thread, we know better!

  14. nwhawkhater says: Dec 26, 2016 9:56 PM

    Laserw,osiris33 you know you guy sound and look stupid for speaking before the games are over…. Typical hawks fans talking dynasty before they been win a 2nd super bowl… Laughable!!!!!!

  15. leatherface2012 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:01 PM

    yep yep yep, the td to dez bryant, he had his hand wrapped around the corner’s face mask for about 3 seconds. and nooooo the refs didnt see it, they actually called interference on the corner. the refs don’t hide their bias well at all any more. regardless of the game. the refs stink. period. they are about as good as meteorologists. “umm duh, we just didnt see it”

  16. laserw says: Dec 26, 2016 10:07 PM

    Nice uncalled face mask/illegal hands to the face on the fraud TD call at the end of the first half on the jerk 88.

  17. deuce2222 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:08 PM

    Dallas is one and done in the playoffs. No doubt.

  18. nwhawkhater says: Dec 26, 2016 10:27 PM

    Laserw
    Have you ever watched a Seahawks game? You want to bad mouth the refs? It not a foul as long as it benefits your team right?

