Four TDs in four possessions to start Cowboys-Lions

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 9:17 PM EST

Four possessions, four touchdowns makes for a good start.

The Cowboys and Lions are tied, 14-14, early in the second quarter Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7, then the Lions came right back with a long drive capped by a Matthew Stafford keeper that survived a replay review.

A back-shoulder catch by Marvin Jones set up the Lions with first and goal at the 2-yard line on their second drive. They didn’t score until fourth and goal, when Stafford snuck it up the middle.

Lions running back Zach Zenner scored his team’s first touchdown and is off to a strong start.

The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed but, at least offensively, haven’t let off the gas.