Hue Jackson, Joe Thomas cried together after Browns win

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 2:20 PM EST

Browns Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas cried tears of joy last Saturday after the Browns beat the Chargers for their first win of the season.

Browns Coach Hue Jackson joined him.

“I cried like a baby with him to be very honest with you,” Jackson told reporters Monday. “That was probably one of the moments that I will always remember in my coaching career, watching a future Hall of Famer overcome with emotion because he knows how hard he has worked to help this young team and these players get this victory. He was very deserving of it, and he did everything he could in that game to fight to make sure that we have a chance to win.”

Two days after Jackson said he would have game balls for the entire organization to commemorate his first win with the team, Jackson was still basking in the victory.

“I was emotional for our players,” he said. “I know how hard this group has worked and I know how hard it has been for these guys to go out every week and give it everything they have and come up short and to be the brunt of jokes and to be talked about and people saying we were going to be 0-16 and there were parades [planned] and this and that. I just thought all that emotion just came to a head.

“It was more about [the players]. It is not about me. It is about the players and the work that they put in. It is about our fans. It is about the people in the organization that come here every day and have to deal with people that do not sometimes see the long-term plan of where we are trying to get to so I get it. To me, that was an opportunity to exhale for them.”