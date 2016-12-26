Hue Jackson, Joe Thomas cried together after Browns win

Browns Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas cried tears of joy last Saturday after the Browns beat the Chargers for their first win of the season.
Browns Coach Hue Jackson joined him.
“I cried like a baby with him to be very honest with you,” Jackson told reporters Monday. “That was probably one of the moments that I will always remember in my coaching career, watching a future Hall of Famer overcome with emotion because he knows how hard he has worked to help this young team and these players get this victory. He was very deserving of it, and he did everything he could in that game to fight to make sure that we have a chance to win.”
Two days after Jackson said he would have game balls for the entire organization to commemorate his first win with the team, Jackson was still basking in the victory.
“I was emotional for our players,” he said. “I know how hard this group has worked and I know how hard it has been for these guys to go out every week and give it everything they have and come up short and to be the brunt of jokes and to be talked about and people saying we were going to be 0-16 and there were parades [planned] and this and that. I just thought all that emotion just came to a head.
“It was more about [the players]. It is not about me. It is about the players and the work that they put in. It is about our fans. It is about the people in the organization that come here every day and have to deal with people that do not sometimes see the long-term plan of where we are trying to get to so I get it. To me, that was an opportunity to exhale for them.”
someone needs to remind them that they are 1-14
ha couple of little girls! typical browns
this is a mans sport no wonder they are 1-14
Congrats, Hue. Lot of people don’t realize Browns have 20 rookies on the roster. 20! Jimmy Johnson only won 1 his first year too.
Of many of the players you see step onto a field, some of them are entirely selfish, and in the opposite corner of that, you have Joe Thomas, in college he play DL in a bowl game to help the Badgers out, he ended up tearing his knee up, and needing to stay for another year. Maybe there have been whispers of him wanting out in Cleveland, but I have never heard any.
Statistically worst then any team to ever play a season in the NFL. This pathetic team, franchise and fan base is still better than the lowly kittens of detroit…
This is what constitutes success for this franchise.
Finally, the Hue n cry!
One of the many things wrong with the cleveland haslams is they are a bunch of puffs. Now peeps have to read about two puffs crying after 0-14.
I cried after haslam fired two GM guys and hired farmer.
Looks like the browns hard work paid off in san diego missing two FG’s.
I cried after knowing my sundays have been freed from watching the browns.
Embarassing to be acting like this over getting one win over a injury riddled team to be 1-14. Thomas 10 year vert and Jackson been a head coach previously. I guess they never heard the comment to “act like you have been there before” . To be reveling in 1-14 displays just exactly how putrid the organization is.
What???? What a mess
I have to admit to clapping in my living room when the Browns won. To stay fighting after losing 14 straight this season is not easy.
That said….how in the world did San Diego lose after sacking the Brown’s QB 10 times?
After the loss to the Jets, I didn’t see the browns as having any chance to win any of their last 8 games.
I am happy for them. No player wants to be on a team that goes 0-16.
cryin’?? Whatever happened to someone yellin’, “wait til next year!”
The browns have just announced the promotion for next week is a cryin’ towel.
Never thought giving Wrecks Ryan a gatorade shower when his Jests went 8-8 would be outdone, but I guess tears of joy after getting your first win in Week 16 tops that hapless display…
Why cant the Browns trade Joe Thomas to a playoff team so that he can experience it before he retires? The Browns have waisted this great players career on so many bad teams… please do the right thing for once… this team will be bad for the next 4 years.
“There’s no crying in football ” being stuck in Cleveland that’s a reason to cry .
I wonder if the 2008 Lions get together like the old Dolphins and pop champagne after seeing their perfect record remain unbroken.
——————-
Like the ’76 Bucs they wouldn’t wish the experience on anyone.
Every quote I’ve ever read is to that effect so I expect any celebrating they are doing is on behalf of guys like Thomas escaping an especially awful experience.
The players that went through it don’t find it as hilarious as we do.