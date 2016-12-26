Jason Garrett reiterates Cowboys’ starters will play as normal

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 11:03 AM EST

The Cowboys have nothing to gain and much to lose in their final two games of the season, but coach Jason Garrett doesn’t believe in resting his starters. And so he won’t.

Garrett reiterated today that he will give starting quarterback Dak Prescott, starting running back Ezekiel Elliott and everyone else a normal workload tonight against the Lions, even though the Cowboys have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“We like the rhythm of our offense and how Dak is playing,” Garrett said, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

In other words, Garrett thinks the risk of Prescott getting rusty if he sits out for three weeks (the final two regular season games as well as the Cowboys’ bye week) is greater than the risk of Prescott getting hurt if he plays the next two weeks.

That’s what Garrett has been saying all along, but after the Raiders lost Derek Carr and the Titans lost Marcus Mariota on Saturday, there was some thought that Garrett could change his mind. Apparently not.

The Cowboys going all-out against the Lions tonight is bad news for Detroit and good news for Washington, whose playoff hopes will take a hit if Detroit wins tonight.