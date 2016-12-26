Jets put Bryce Petty on injured reserve with torn labrum

The Jets might not have wanted to, but they’re going to give rookie quarterback Christian Hackenberg a uniform for a game this year.
The team announced that starting quarterback Bryce Petty was going on IR after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder while making a tackle against the Patriots.
Petty was toughing it through a chest bruise the previous week, but didn’t make it to the end of his presumptive audition for next season. That leaves Ryan Fitzpatrick and Hackenberg to finish up the season Sunday against the Bills.
To fill Petty’s roster spot, the Jets claimed pass-rusher Corey Lemonier off waivers from the Lions. Lemonier, a former third-round pick, has now played for three teams with top-five picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, after previously being released by the 49ers and Browns.
