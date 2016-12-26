John Harbaugh has no regrets about leaving 78 seconds on the clock

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 2:10 PM EST

The Ravens saw their 10-point, fourth-quarter lead over Pittsburgh quickly evaporate. But Baltimore was able to swing the momentum, starting from their own 25 with 7:16 to play and getting across midfield with 4:44 to go.

The Ravens smartly began to take time off the clock in decent chunks with their next first down, as 4:02 became 3:30 became 2:48 became 2:05 as Baltimore moved to the 33, the 24, and then the 19. Just before the two-minute warning, the Ravens had the ball in the red zone, first and 10.

A six-yard pass consumed left 2:00 on the clock. The next play, a three-yard pass, left the ball at the 10, third and one.

Baltimore snapped the ball at 1:25, with a run by Kyle Juszczyk aimed at converting the first down. Instead, the fullback cut, shifted, barreled, churned, and dove into the end zone on the next play — leaving 78 seconds on the clock for Pittsburgh to win the game. Which Pittsburgh (spoiler alert) did.

So here’s the question: Should Juszczyk have been instructed not to score?

“It’s tough to balance that,” coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “We’re trying to score a touchdown. If you’re saying we should have sat on the ball and then kept our fingers crossed to score later, I would say that’s not a strategy I’ve seen attempted too often.”

Whether Harbaugh or anyone else hasn’t attempted the strategy often or at all doesn’t make it the wrong strategy. It’s a calculated risk, with the offense deliberately choosing not to take an easy score in order to avoid the possibility of giving up the score that will decide the game.

The real problem is that it’s an unconventional strategy. Coaches who do the conventional and fail are never criticized; coaches who do the unconventional and fail never hear the end of it.

Harbaugh’s point is nevertheless a valid one. If Juszczyk had been content to go down at the five, it’s possible the Ravens wouldn’t have managed to get the last five yards in four plays. The fact that the Ravens were trailing by four points instead of three removed the field goal as the failsafe option. So the easy answer is to take the score and pay defense.

“They had a lot of time left on the clock and it’s our job to get them stopped,” Harbaugh said. “It’s our job to get them stopped. That’s what we didn’t get done.”

Ideally, the Steelers would have had even less time than they had. Ultimately they had just enough, and now the Ravens are out of time in their quest to get to the postseason.

Making the loss even more bitter is the reality that Baltimore had as good a chance as anyone to migrate through the playoff field and get to the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s their second straight year with no playoff appearance.