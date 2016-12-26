John Harbaugh has no regrets about leaving 78 seconds on the clock

The Ravens saw their 10-point, fourth-quarter lead over Pittsburgh quickly evaporate. But Baltimore was able to swing the momentum, starting from their own 25 with 7:16 to play and getting across midfield with 4:44 to go.
The Ravens smartly began to take time off the clock in decent chunks with their next first down, as 4:02 became 3:30 became 2:48 became 2:05 as Baltimore moved to the 33, the 24, and then the 19. Just before the two-minute warning, the Ravens had the ball in the red zone, first and 10.
A six-yard pass consumed left 2:00 on the clock. The next play, a three-yard pass, left the ball at the 10, third and one.
Baltimore snapped the ball at 1:25, with a run by Kyle Juszczyk aimed at converting the first down. Instead, the fullback cut, shifted, barreled, churned, and dove into the end zone on the next play — leaving 78 seconds on the clock for Pittsburgh to win the game. Which Pittsburgh (spoiler alert) did.
So here’s the question: Should Juszczyk have been instructed not to score?
“It’s tough to balance that,” coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “We’re trying to score a touchdown. If you’re saying we should have sat on the ball and then kept our fingers crossed to score later, I would say that’s not a strategy I’ve seen attempted too often.”
Whether Harbaugh or anyone else hasn’t attempted the strategy often or at all doesn’t make it the wrong strategy. It’s a calculated risk, with the offense deliberately choosing not to take an easy score in order to avoid the possibility of giving up the score that will decide the game.
The real problem is that it’s an unconventional strategy. Coaches who do the conventional and fail are never criticized; coaches who do the unconventional and fail never hear the end of it.
Harbaugh’s point is nevertheless a valid one. If Juszczyk had been content to go down at the five, it’s possible the Ravens wouldn’t have managed to get the last five yards in four plays. The fact that the Ravens were trailing by four points instead of three removed the field goal as the failsafe option. So the easy answer is to take the score and pay defense.
“They had a lot of time left on the clock and it’s our job to get them stopped,” Harbaugh said. “It’s our job to get them stopped. That’s what we didn’t get done.”
Ideally, the Steelers would have had even less time than they had. Ultimately they had just enough, and now the Ravens are out of time in their quest to get to the postseason.
Making the loss even more bitter is the reality that Baltimore had as good a chance as anyone to migrate through the playoff field and get to the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s their second straight year with no playoff appearance.
Who did John blame for the loss this time?
Ravens’ oline is young. Kneeling at the 1 and hoping to drill the clock, I guarantee would have resulted in a either
– false start
– holding
– sack.
Take the points, let the D win it.
No way you worry about the time when you’re behind by 4, get the points and play defense….stupid argument
great game and steelers last drive was brutal. the only compliant I had was on the first play the ravens stopped receivers forward progress in bounds on a 5 yard gain BUT the Ref stopped the clock. I’ve seen that call all year long and they seem to emphasize keeping the clock moving in that situation.
If they make the call as normal The drive gets started either with a time out or a much different start if the clock keeps running as it SHOULD have on that catch.
oh well ravens defense sucked in the end but it was good to see the rivalry stand up to expectations.
Again, I reiterate, it’s amazing that no team has yet offered you a head coaching job. You have all the answers.
There are some circumstances when it makes sense to purposefully not score, but trailing by 4 points is not one of them. You absolutely cannot pass up an opportunity to get in the endzone when you’re trailing by 4 with less than 2 minutes left in the game. There’s no guarantee that you’ll score a TD later if you go down at the 1.
Generally, you take the score when you can grab it. No guarantee that you’ll score if you play the clock game. Too much can go wrong. If you don’t believe your D can put up a stop then what are you doing? What are you telling them?
Get the points.
Then complain about the Patriots if you lose.
No way you stop short and hope for another chance while down by 4. Usually I am with Florio on the fact that NFL coaches are generally too conventional, but this would be craziness. If you have that little faith in your defense, you might as well go for an onside kick every time as well.
It’s hard to score touchdowns in the National Football League. I think you gotta take the points when you can get them.
“…that said, I do think the league should investigate this Einstein fellow and his theory of relativity. Always seems go wrong when we play, that’s suspicious.” — Harbawl
Making the loss even more bitter is the reality that Baltimore had as good a chance as anyone to migrate through the playoff field and get to the Super Bowl.
————————————————————–
The only people who actually believe this are Ravens fans.
This supposedly “dangerous” team has managed to lose 7 games out of 15.
Yes, you definitely should kneel and try for the score with time dwindling down because nothing bad can ever happen when you’re on the one yard line. Well, Pittsburgh did intercept Warner and score a 99 yard TD in a SB. And the Niners had a goal line stand in another. Oh, and the Pats did intercept the Seahawks at the one yard line. And Jerome Bettis famously fumbled against the Colts on the one yard line which almost led to a game tying FG.
This isn’t Madden football folks.
There’s many faults to be found with a lot of coaching decisions after a lost game but this isn’t one of them. There are 2 flies in the don’t score ointment. The first is the aforementioned 4 point deficit. The second is the Ravens got as far as they did this season based on the strength of their 8th ranked scoring D not their 19th ranked offense. If any of us had to bet on one of them winning the game for us we would have made the same decision.
A Pats fan.
.
A bigger question is how can the Steelers receivers be running free and clear through the Baltimore secondary when they’re in a prevent defense and the game is on the line?
Roethlisberger completed 8 passes in a row. The Ravens looked clueless
.
“Making the loss even more bitter is the reality that Baltimore had as good a chance as anyone to migrate through the playoff field and get to the Super Bowl.”
————————————————————
I disagree with that sentiment.
The Pats, Chiefs, and Steelers are far better teams than the Ravens.
The Ravens are about on the same level as Miami.
Classic “One-and-Doners”.
Both of those teams are better than the lowly AFC Short Bus Division representative, however.
Harbaugh’s problem wasn’t leaving too much time on the clock…. The problem was his defense playing the soft zone prevent that allowed the Steelers to march down the field unchecked.
Patriot trolls are out today.
“Migrate through the playoffs?”
Come on, dude.
What everyone else said. You score whenever you can and trust your defense to get a stop. If your defense can’t get the stop you don’t deserve the win. If there was a coaching mistake during the last 2 minutes, it was playing prevent instead of putting heat on Ben, who had already thrown two picks in the second half. Horrible defensive coaching on the final drive.
Also, the Ravens have been overrated all season long by “power ranking” makers. They’re a mid-tier team and have been all year long.