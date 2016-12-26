Jones says Tyron Smith is “fine,” was held out as precaution

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 11:57 PM EST

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after Monday night’s win that Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is “fine” after suffering a knee injury.

Smith limped off after the last play of the third quarter and was held out for the remainder of the game. The Cowboys had already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and had taken charge in the third quarter, so playing it safe with Smith made sense.

ESPN’s Ed Werder, who was at the game, reported that Smith got his knee wrapped and watched the final quarter from the sideline.

Jones said that team trainers evaluated Smith closely and simply decided to hold him out. He’s one of three Cowboys’ offensive linemen who were selected to the Pro Bowl last week, and it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys hold Smith out in Week 17 since they won’t play again until the second week of January.