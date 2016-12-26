Julio Jones keeping toe, playoffs on his mind

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 10:21 AM EST

The Falcons didn’t need Julio Jones to go for 300 yards against the Panthers this time. So their star wide receiver was a little more mindful of saving himself for bigger games in the future.

Jones said the toe injury which has bothered him lately caused him to self-limit his snaps in Saturday’s win over the Panthers, playing just 39 snaps and catching four passes for 60 yards.

“I was good throughout the whole game, but I was just trying to be careful,” Jones said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I was just in and out, not trying to let that flame up. I wasn’t [on a limit]. It was just how I felt. I’m not going to put myself in a situation to hurt the team. . . .

“I just kept coming out. I just took myself out. It was nothing on [the coaches]. Like I said, I didn’t want to put the team in a difficult situation while I’m out there on the field.”

The Falcons could still secure a first-round bye in the playoffs, which could earn him an extra week to recover. They’ve already won the NFC South, but would need Jones in some capacity this week against the Saints, so he can be closer to 100 percent later.