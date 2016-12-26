Lee active, Riddick and Slay out

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 7:14 PM EST

Cowboys linebacker and leading tackler Sean Lee is active and will start Monday night against the Lions.

Lee had been listed as questionable due to a knee injury and was a limited participant in all three Cowboys’ practices leading up to the game. As expected, the Cowboys will be without defensive starters Tyrone Crawford, Demarcus Lawrence and Morris Claiborne.

The Cowboys have locked up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, so most of the lineup-related drama lies in how long some of the regulars will play. Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett said repeatedly leading up to the game that he would not rest any healthy players.

The Lions will be without running back Theo Riddick and cornerback Darius Slay. Both had been listed as doubtful. Center Travis Swanson was previously ruled out with a concussion.

With Riddick and Joique Bell inactive, the Lions will go with two running backs, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner.