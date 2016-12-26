Marcus Mariota expected to return in four or five months after surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 3:47 PM EST

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is having surgery to repair his broken fibula Wednesday, and the hope is that he won’t miss much offseason work, if any.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, coach Mike Mularkey said the estimated timetable for Mariota’s return was four or five months, which could have him back on the field for OTAs next season.

Mularkey said he didn’t think there would be any loss of mobility for the second-year quarterback, who was injured Saturday as the Titans were eliminated from the postseason (much later than anyone thought they would have been).

Noted foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure Wednesday in Charlotte. Matt Cassel will start the meaningless finale against the Texans, and Alex Tanney will be promoted from the practice squad to serve as his backup.