Mike Zimmer: I probably wasn’t specific enough about how to cover Jordy Nelson

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 4:15 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes suggested after Saturday’s loss to the Packers that he and others in the secondary went against the team’s game plan for covering wide receiver Jordy Nelson until the coaching staff ordered them to stop before the second half of the game got underway.

An ESPN report dialed back the amount of time that the defensive backs were freelancing to one series, something Rhodes and cornerback Terence Newman also did on Monday when they said the change from the plan was due to “miscommunication” rather than a choice to intentionally break from what coach Mike Zimmer wanted them to do.

Zimmer said Monday that he spoke to Rhodes and that he doesn’t believe “that’s what he meant to say” about what happened early in the game because “it was one series.” Zimmer also said that late changes made by the coaching staff might have led to the aforementioned miscommunication.

“We changed a couple calls later in the week,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I probably wasn’t specific enough in the things I was asking them to do.”

That’s different than what Zimmer had to say after the game and everyone’s on the same page now, which is a pretty good indication that the Vikings would like to put this story to rest as they turn their attention to Week 17 and the offseason.

  1. thebigkuhuna says: Dec 26, 2016 4:33 PM

    No matter how you say it, this does not look good for anyone. A very frustrating way to finish out the season.

  2. shaggytoodle says: Dec 26, 2016 4:35 PM

    What a mess.. was he suppose to hold Rhodes hand and walk him in front of Jordy before each snap?

    Its one thing for your players to put forth effort not play well, and you cover for them.

    If a few players ignore the coach, and end up getting the team carved up, it is on the players that decided to freestyle, and he doesn’t owe those few anything.

  3. spreadthecheese says: Dec 26, 2016 4:35 PM

    Silence is usually more productive than digging the hole deeper.

  4. firstand4ever says: Dec 26, 2016 4:38 PM

    Vikings defensive meeting room when they face The Pack next year. On the big screen are just 4 words. “Cover The White Guy”. Knowing how well the Viking defensive backs communicate. Jeff Janis will go catchless.

  5. bondlake says: Dec 26, 2016 4:39 PM

    A complete cop-out.

  6. jafo1265 says: Dec 26, 2016 4:42 PM

    They misquoted themselves.

  7. arnoldziffel says: Dec 26, 2016 4:45 PM

    Bottom line – enough with the excuses – you just got your butts kicked by a superior team. It was just one of those days. One of many of those days …

    End of story. Time to move on.

    Now try and improve your draft position by losing in Week 17. Oh, that’s right – the Eagles have your first round pick.

    And your 4th round pick.

    Okay then – let’s just get this thing over with …

    SKOL …

  8. fanfrommontreal says: Dec 26, 2016 4:48 PM

    I had a very good opinion of Zimmer but this will cost him a lot as far as his credibility is concerned.

  9. irishgary says: Dec 26, 2016 4:51 PM

    What a clown Zimmer is. Great job giving a 50% winning coach an extension

  10. whiteybulgersson says: Dec 26, 2016 4:53 PM

    Damage control. The players have tuned him out. Time to can him.

  11. mazenblue says: Dec 26, 2016 4:54 PM

    The mainstream media had me under the impression the whole defense was in mutiny against the coach. pfffp

