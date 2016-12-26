Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 7:48 AM EST

A review of the coaching blunders that contributed to Saturday’s Bills loss.

Dolphins QB Matt Moore played better after a first half interception against Buffalo.

The Patriots will try for a better finish in Miami this season.

A call for the Jets to play QB Christian Hackenberg in Week 17.

The Ravens’ run defense didn’t hold up this season.

Losing close games has been a habit for the Bengals this year.

Checking in on the Browns’ rookie class.

The Steelers clinched the AFC North title after a roller coaster ride against the Ravens.

CB A.J. Bouye came up with another big play for the Texans.

Said Colts RB Frank Gore of being 7-8 this season, “We’re better than that. But that’s our record.”

Jaguars CB Prince Amukamara would like to see Tom Coughlin in Jacksonville again even though he might not be there.

The Titans’ return to the playoffs will have to wait at least another year.

CB Chris Harris said the Broncos “were just flat” early in Sunday night’s loss.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had plenty of Christmas fun on Sunday night.

The Raiders are playing for the AFC West in Week 17.

Chargers TE Asante Cleveland kept his phone off on Christmas after getting unpleasant news about his spot on the Patriots roster last December 25.

Who is the MVP of the Cowboys this year?

Making the case for the Giants resting their starters.

Eagles T Jason Peters quieted some doubts this season.

RB Mack Brown scored his first NFL touchdown in Saturday’s Redskins win.

Have the Bears made progress in two years with coach John Fox?

The Lions defensive line will have its hands full on Monday night.

The Packers will play in an NFC title game next Sunday.

Five steps the Vikings took on their way to a disappointing season.

The Falcons offense is in good form with the playoffs approaching.

Five young players that give the Panthers some hope heading into 2017.

Saints RB Mark Ingram played his highest percentage of snaps in Week 16.

What is RB Doug Martin’s future with the Buccaneers?

Several young players got their first extended playing time for the Cardinals in Seattle.

The Rams’ biggest issues on offense are running and throwing the ball.

Said 49ers DT DeForest Buckner of Saturday’s win, “It was just awesome to see the whole team getting riled up like that.”

Tyler Lockett’s injury could increase the Seahawks’ reliance on WR Doug Baldwin.