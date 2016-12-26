Most teams had Tyreek Hill off the board

One of the most dynamic rookies in the NFL could have ended up not even getting a chance to perform on the sport’s biggest stage. As one league source told PFT during Tyreek Hill’s latest stellar performance in his first season with the Chiefs, most teams had Hill off their draft boards.
His talent was undeniable, with more than 1,800 all-purpose yards in his first and only year at Oklahoma State. But then came an arrest for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, and Hill ended up out of Stillwater.
“We knew the deal,” the source said regarding his own team, “and so did most others. The league was allegedly taking a stance on domestic violence.”
Hill, who pleaded guilty and remains on probation, benefits from the fact that there was no video of his crime. If there were, would Hill have been shunned by the NFL completely? Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, whose crime against a female was caught on camera in graphic fashion, will be the next test of that theory.
But why do we need to see what a guy did to realize what it looks like? That was the most overlooked reality of the Ray Rice video fiasco. Whether the league did or didn’t receive the in-elevator video before TMZ published it should have been irrelevant; anyone with an ounce of common sense and a skosh of human compassion should be able to picture just how ugly and distasteful the images would be without actually seeing them.
The Chiefs took some heat for drafting Hill in round five. They surely would have taken much more if the world could have seen Hill choking his pregnant girlfriend and striking her in the face and stomach. Chances are that, if video had existed, the Chiefs wouldn’t have drafted him at all.
“He was kind of hidden in the draft because of some things,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said after Sunday night’s 33-10 win over the Broncos. “He’s been nothing but a grade-A character guy in the locker room and we love him for that.”
It’s important for people to have second chances; for now, Hill is making the most of his. In some cases, however, it’s not the behavior but the availability of visual evidence that determines whether a guy does or doesn’t get a second chance. Whether or not that’s fair, Tyreek Hill has benefitted from it.
The video issue is only about PR. If a team signs Ray Rice or drafts Joe Mixon, the news on tv and the web will roll that video on loop for god knows how long. Teams don’t want to deal with that. Mixon and Rice are screwed. Hill is fine because his can be buried and chalked up to a mistake. It’s the sad reality of it. The NFL doesn’t care about women. It cares about its own image and public perception.
The man pled guilty to hitting a woman, a pregnant woman. There is no 2nd chance here. The Chiefs organization should be embarrassed.
I get why assaulting a woman is enough to keep you out of the NFL.
I’m not sure why assaulting everyone else is tolerated.
Without a solid core of veteran players and coaches, this move might not have been so good for Hill. It appears he is truly trying to be a better guy. Hopefully, he continues down that path, because he has the chops to be a stud in this league.
He’s taken responsibility and worked to address the situation and better himself. Some people just deny, deny (cough, Zeke, cough) deny.
Hill choked his girlfriend and then punched her in the stomach while she was pregnant and Andy Reid drafted this guy, wow. Stay Classy Kansas City.
I think the guy is an absolute scumbag for what he did, but I hate how people expect the NFL to be ultimately responsible for doling out punishment to guys like this. That’s what our judicial system is for, and they’re the ones who are failing.
Make a past wrong a right. Produce off and on the field and help promote a better standard for all to see.
video certainly changes the “view” of any crime. right, wrong or indifferent its the way it is…w/ that being said I still think mixon gets picked up right around the time hill did
nfl teams really don’t care and he has far too much upside to not draft
He’s making the most of his second chance on the field, but what about off the field?
Doesn’t matter how much counseling he gets, how much he does for the community, how he treats his teammates and how great he is on the field, some people will never let this go and let the man correct his horrible mistakes and move on. Every KC article over the last month has mentioned this in some way, it’s getting ridiculous.
I get why Andy Reid might have drafted this guy: A second chance. Didn’t Andy have a son who was addicted to drugs and eventually died from his addiction? Maybe Andy thought he could get some sort of redemption. I don’t know.
I think Hill is a fantastic football player but a scumbag of a person. A mistake is 2 + 2 = 5. What he did to his girlfriend was a blatant attack trying to cause harm to a woman and her unborn child.
As a chiefs fan, I understand people thinking this is a bad look for the Chiefs. I will give them some credit though. The Chiefs did a ton of research on Hill before drafting him. He is paying child support for the child and paying his debt to society. If he keeps his nose clean, I don;t have a problem with the Chiefs having Tyreek Hill on their team. The kid is a helluva player.
How Many people commenting can say they have never made a mistake or done something they regretted? We all have. Maybe Hill’s mistake is worse thank others, but none of us are perfect. I credit the Chiefs for helping Tyreek be a better man.
Football is the most brutal and violent sport. Only guys of a certain mental mindset can get to this level. Unfortunately for many, that mindset correlates with being a violent scumbag.
Once a guy does his time, NFL fans should not care as they are hypocrites if they do.
#HardTruth
and the media went crazy for signing a guy who
got a dui?
the hypocrisy is fascinating to watch
The fans in the stands in KC have voted and they are chanting this guys name every time he goes back to field a punt. So obviously they all support the team’s decision to draft him.
He’s making the most of his second chance on the field, but what about off the field?
He has been meeting all of this probation requirements and there have been no reports of further issues. That’s all anyone can ask for. Only time will tell if he has truly changed.
The video served as irrefutable proof that it happened, not for sensational purposes. Any woman can say a man assaulted her. If the video only shows him doing something like restraining her then yes, a video is important to see when making a decision about a guy’s life.
Should guys who commit domestic violence have no chance for rehab and forgiveness and not be allowed second chances?
He is in the NFL so accept that fact. Now I agree with another poster, if he produces on the field it would help him off the field by him acknowledging his mistake and actively working to change his image by actions.
what drives a man to hit a woman?
The easy (common) answer is steroids.
concussions, broken bones, torn ligaments, torn tendons…..all of these are produced by increased strength of the players and the accelerated velocity of collisions.
Human bones, brains, tendons and ligaments are not made to withstand the stresses of today’s modern roided-up football player.
If the NFL was serious about cleaning up, we’d be seeing an entirely different game on Sundays.
The fraud continues….
People dont get second chances anymore? I’m not condoning what he did but I think most of us were complete idiot when we were 18. This kid made an incredibly stupid decision but also for two years after was doing all the right things and sounds like he still is.
Andy Reid and his wife work closely with domestic violence victims and Reid was still comfortable with what he saw in hill which speaks volumes. It’s a horrible situation but hill is in the perfect spot, with Reid’s help, to potentially turn this into hill having a positive impact off the field.
All is forgiven if he can play football. What a joke.
“The league was allegedly taking a stance on domestic violence.”
Lol the only “stance” the league has on domestic violence is to bury it and pretend it didn’t happen or if it did that it was no big deal and really the woman’s fault.
New league trend started now. Playing WR’s at running back. Like Montgomery in Green Bay and now Hill in KC. It comes from the west coast offense tree, back when Rod Smith even played some tailback in Denver with Shanahan. Copycat league. Everyone is going to consider using receivers in the backfield on spot plays now, and everyone is going to be looking for Tyreek Hill types in the draft. The kind of player Al Davis was always obsessed with.
Oh, I’ll bet there are some pictures of her battered face just waiting for public consumption sitting in her lawyers safe for when he signs his big contract in a year or two… But, he’ll deserve every bit of that extortion treatment…
Does anyone know if she is still with him or if he has contact with the baby???
Hopefully he will continue to be a “Model Citizen” in K.C. He has before him an “Opportunity of a Lifetime”. Hope he is smart enough to recognize it.
Should O.J’s bust still be in Canton even though he was acquitted?
Attacking a woman tends to have that effect on a draft board.
He has said that he’s ashamed and that what happened was absolutely inexcusable. Never tried place the blame on what he done on anyone or anything else. And is currently going to meetings (hasn’t missed any) in order to make sure something this bad never happens again. He has owned every bit of it.
Has anyone in the self-important media bothered to interview the woman (i.e. the victim)?
When it comes to these things some teams get a pass and some teams don’t. Just a matter of whether you hate the team or not. If you are indifferent, it’s no big deal. If you hate them, it’s the crime of the century. Just the way that it is.
For example: the browns have sucked for so long, they could sign anyone and no one would care. But the Patriots pick up a player after a DUI, and they are the scum of the earth. That’s just reality.
He has a better chance of turning his life around in the NFL. That is a fact.
If Big Ben, Mike Vick, and Ray Lewis can get a second chance, anyone should be able to.
Is “Tyreek” his actual birth name??
Isn’t it safe to assume that he would have punched his kid had he or she been born already. Only thing stopping it was moms belly. This guy is the epitome for low life
Loser.
I have two daughter and a son. He’s 6’5″. If that was
My daughter, hills body would have never been found to make it to training camp.
Punch a girl and a baby? He deserves to be dead. No excuse to be alive
Video can show a whole lot more to a story than just reading charges. Formal legal charges and what actually happened can make you chuckle sometimes at the ridiculousness of it. Don’t know about this case, there isn’t a video.
“We knew the deal, we only care about winning though and not at all about women and babies.”
No class yet again from the Chiefs.
He assaulted a woman… of course he is off of most teams’ draft boards. That’s a huge deal in today’s NFL, and it looks bad on the team that drafts him… unless he has a few good games as a rookie, and then he is this amazing deity
Thumbs up if you equate punching a pregnant woman in the stomach to “making a few mistakes in life” …thumbs down if your brain is turned all the way on
We shouldn’t really be surprised these 2nd chances…just look who was voted to be the next President of the United States is going to be, even though his actions happend several years ago, for those that voted for him its “what is that he can do for me ?”…so for Hill, “what can he do for my team ?”….so, let’s stop prentending like these incidents actually matter.
“We knew the deal, we only care about winning though and not at all about women and babies.”
No class yet again from the Chiefs.
Lol. A Raiders fan is actually chiming in on the character of another team’s player.
Has All Done Smith been reinstated yet?
I get why Andy Reid might have drafted this guy: A second chance. Didn’t Andy have a son who was addicted to drugs and eventually died from his addiction? Maybe Andy thought he could get some sort of redemption. I don’t know.
I think Hill is a fantastic football player but a scumbag of a person. A mistake is 2 + 2 = 5. What he did to his girlfriend was a blatant attack trying to cause harm to a woman and her unborn child
Yes I think that has a lot to do with it. Andy signed Michael Vick after he got out of prison. I think Andy had a son go to prison. I’m not sure if it’s the same son you’re talking about. As a father, I can understand that. You would want to give your son hope that there could be a future.
I wonder how many Chiefs fans chimed in against Greg Hardy, Ray Rice, Josh Brown, etc…, and called for them to get a lifetime ban?
The shoe sure looks different when it’s on the other foot, doesn’t it?
Didn’t watch any games over the weekend. Didn’t miss it. Stories like this are why.
Chiefs just proving they have low standards when it comes to the character of their players.
Bad karma awaits you in the playoffs.
Weird how every time you mention Hill you bring up his past. Meanwhile keep the lid tight on Ezekiel Elliot, he’s in full denial and coverup mode while Hill admitted guilt, admitted his mistake, lost his higher profile college visibility, helping to raise the child, and is still in counseling to hope fix his issues.
So the lesson here is admit it and you’ll be talked about and held to a much higher standard than those who deny it, hide it, and never discuss it. So that means it didn’t happen, right?
Enable much?
Joe Mixon was defending himself and the consensus is mainly in his favor even though you have a few old-fashioned people mainly on PFT that feel otherwise. As for Tyreek Hill this is his one and only shot and he can not mess up ever again or his career is over.
I’ll add to my prior comment, I’m pretty tired of all the media “bullying” about a players past. The fact is these guys aren’t applying to be the Pope or even a cop. They’ve spent their entire life throwing, running or catching a dang football. Not sure why playing a game should exclude them from a second or even third change. If they weren’t paid millions would people have an issue with it? We expect actual convicted felons to get these chances right?
Peeps can be pretty judgmental about a guy that punches his gal in her fetus. Crazy, but true.