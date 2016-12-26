Offenses start quickly Monday night

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 8:51 PM EST

Monday night’s Lions-Cowboys game is off to a wild start.

The Cowboys got the ball first and marched with little resistance to a 7-0 lead. They went 66 yards in nine plays and scored on a 21-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Brice Butler.

Riding running back Zach Zenner, the Lions answered to tie the game. The Lions went 75 yards in nine plays with Zenner accounting for 55 yards and scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Prescott was 5-of-6 passing for 71 yards on the opening drive, and the Cowboys were already at the Lions’ 22-yard line before that incompletion.

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win. Either way, they’ll play the Packers for the NFC North title next Sunday night.