Offenses start quickly Monday night

Monday night’s Lions-Cowboys game is off to a wild start.
The Cowboys got the ball first and marched with little resistance to a 7-0 lead. They went 66 yards in nine plays and scored on a 21-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Brice Butler.
Riding running back Zach Zenner, the Lions answered to tie the game. The Lions went 75 yards in nine plays with Zenner accounting for 55 yards and scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run.
Prescott was 5-of-6 passing for 71 yards on the opening drive, and the Cowboys were already at the Lions’ 22-yard line before that incompletion.
The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Lions clinch a playoff spot with a win. Either way, they’ll play the Packers for the NFC North title next Sunday night.
I feel like the teacher in FB’s day off… defense?…….defense??…..
And just last summer everyone was laughing at Jerry Jones for drafting a RB with the 4th pick and for having no good backup for Romo. Matter of fact, there was an article here written about it. haha
so zenner is running wild.. so what do they do at the 1? 2 crappy passes and a stuffed run and then finally a good qb sneak by stafford. who btw is THE QUICKEST to 30k yards passing in the HISTORY OF THE NFL….hmmm, thought erin (i dont call my family) rodgers had every record ever.
abninf says:
Dec 26, 2016 9:07 PM
——————————
Big deal. People laugh at Jerry Jones year round.
YEP THE OFFICIALS ARE REALLY PULLING FOR DALLAS NOW.. THIS JOKE IS GETTING OLD AND STALE. THIS IS WHY I DONT YELL AT THE TV ANYMORE,…..it’s as predetermined as pro wrestling.. i mean my god, the zebras dont even try to make their bias believable….just watch next sunday night. the lions will get screwed at every turn vs. green bay. book it