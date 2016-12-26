Packers feel rejuvenated Clay Matthews “sparked the entire defense”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 10:39 AM EST

Heading into Week 16, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said that he was feeling close to normal after being limited by a left shoulder injury for several weeks and his play against the Vikings backed that up.

Matthews had two tackles and no sacks over the previous three games while playing a truncated number of snaps, but came up with a big play on Saturday. With the score 21-13 in the second quarter and the Vikings moving in Packers territory, Matthews sacked Sam Bradford and forced a fumble that Mike Daniels recovered. The Packers would go on to score a touchdown on their way to a 38-25 win.

Matthews also knocked down a couple of passes and hit Bradford a couple of other times in a performance that linebacker Datone Jones said inspired the rest of the unit.

“Just to see him come back and to dominate a game, it sparked the entire defense,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “The entire stadium was sparked. I’m excited moving forward. We’ve just got to keep that type of play style up and keep that type of effort up.”

The Packers have now reeled off five straight wins and a sixth will make them the NFC North champs. Having a productive Matthews back in action raises their odds of making that happen.