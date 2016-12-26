Packers feel rejuvenated Clay Matthews “sparked the entire defense”

Heading into Week 16, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said that he was feeling close to normal after being limited by a left shoulder injury for several weeks and his play against the Vikings backed that up.
Matthews had two tackles and no sacks over the previous three games while playing a truncated number of snaps, but came up with a big play on Saturday. With the score 21-13 in the second quarter and the Vikings moving in Packers territory, Matthews sacked Sam Bradford and forced a fumble that Mike Daniels recovered. The Packers would go on to score a touchdown on their way to a 38-25 win.
Matthews also knocked down a couple of passes and hit Bradford a couple of other times in a performance that linebacker Datone Jones said inspired the rest of the unit.
“Just to see him come back and to dominate a game, it sparked the entire defense,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “The entire stadium was sparked. I’m excited moving forward. We’ve just got to keep that type of play style up and keep that type of effort up.”
The Packers have now reeled off five straight wins and a sixth will make them the NFC North champs. Having a productive Matthews back in action raises their odds of making that happen.
The Packers pass defense may ultimately be their downfall. They have given up close to 800 yards passing the last 2 weeks to Matt Barkley and Sam Bradford. Adam Thielen is still open on monday morning. It’s nice that Clay is healthy but he can’t cover receivers.
I dont see a dominant defense in the league as of now,the way the Pack is playing O they are going to present big challenges for any defense. I like their chances to be honest
Calm down Packer fans, consider the opponent that he had his big break-out game against. The lowly Minnesota Vikings, winners of just 2 games out of their last 10 with one of the most anemic offenses in the NFL. (is it any wonder Norv Turner decided to get out while the getting was good?)
Now let’s see Clay dominate next week vs. the Lions and then I might pronounce him back from an injury but you simply can’t trust your eyes when it’s just the Vikings.
Get ready to get rolled Kitties! Last ball on the table until the playoff re-rack.
With Clay and Rodgers getting healthier and Jordy finally looking like his old self equals a team no one wants to play.
Clicking at the right time.
No body want to play the Packers right now. No body!
You have to admire Matthew’s old school toughness as he played through the shoulder injury and managed to heal just in time for the tournament.
The naysayers can feel free to shut their yaps now.
Winging games at the right time, something magical is happening here.
Running through Clemmings- or the rest of the Vikings O-Line doesn’t really mean a thing. Hold judgement until playing a team with a somewhat workable O-Line.
Granted Matthews did appear to attack better, but his strength is still not 100% as most of the plays he made were speed rushes off the edge. I’m glad to see he’s getting healthier but still not “back” yet.
It’s a great thing to be a fan of such a historically relevant and consistently excellent franchise, unlike our neighbors to the west and their national embarrassment.
The Bears at least showed no quitting against the Packers the week prior. The Vikes on the other hand… man. Even the fans in their live in-game blog realized their team had flat-out quit on them. Sad, yet hilarious.
Now, Leatherface, we talked about this. If you want to remain The Purple Head, you’re going to have to step it up. The other purples are starting to drift back in from hiding and they’re gunning for your job.
It will be interesting to see what new and unheard way McCarthy can come up with to derail the Packers in the 2016 Playoffs.
These Packers may have put up some points against a Vikings defense that for some reason has been playing poorly the last few weeks, but it doesn’t mean they are any good in the playoff sense.
IF, and I mean IF, they can beat the Lions on Sunday, I cant see an NFC matchup that they can win. No defense, no running game, bad special teams.
In the billiards sense, you may have run the table up until now, but the Lions will be there to sink the 8 ball on Sunday. This time, the officials wont be giving you an extra crack at it after you’ve lost.
Let’s see Clay “dominate” against a team that actually has NFL caliber players on their offensive line. Then maybe there will be something to talk about. Good luck in the playoffs with that secondary, if they make it. Go Lions! Go Redskins!
Clay Mathews absolutely destroyed Christmas in MN.
So nice.
