Poe breaks JaMarcus Russell’s record, heaviest to throw a TD pass

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 9:03 AM EST

When Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe pulled a bloated Tebow last night, he broke a record previously set by JaMarcus Russell: Heaviest player ever to throw a touchdown pass.

Russell, the former Raiders quarterback who was a bust as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft, didn’t exactly set a lot of passing records in his NFL career. But according to Pro Football Reference, he was, at 265 pounds, the heaviest player to throw a touchdown pass in NFL history.

Not anymore, as the 346-pound Poe shattered that record as the Chiefs ran up the score on the Broncos.

The rest of the list of heaviest players to throw a touchdown pass is a fun group of big quarterbacks and big guys who threw touchdown passes on trick plays:

Daunte Culpepper, the 264-pound quarterback who threw 149 touchdown passes in his NFL career.

Bubba Franks, the 263-pound Packers tight end who threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in 2002.

Cam Newton, the 260-pound Panthers star.

Cub Buck, a tackle on the Canton Bulldogs and Green Bay Packers in the 1920s who was an enormous (at the time) 259 pounds but is listed as having thrown a touchdown pass in 1924, as well as having kicked eight extra points and three field goals that year.

Frank Wycheck, a 259-pound tight end who threw two touchdown passes on trick plays for the Titans.

Jerome Bettis, the 252-pound Hall of Fame running back who threw three touchdown passes on trick plays.

Poe is in some interesting company.