Poe breaks JaMarcus Russell’s record, heaviest to throw a TD pass

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 9:03 AM EST
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 03: JaMarcus Russell #2 of the Oakland Raiders in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on January 3, 2010 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) Getty Images

When Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe pulled a bloated Tebow last night, he broke a record previously set by JaMarcus Russell: Heaviest player ever to throw a touchdown pass.

Russell, the former Raiders quarterback who was a bust as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft, didn’t exactly set a lot of passing records in his NFL career. But according to Pro Football Reference, he was, at 265 pounds, the heaviest player to throw a touchdown pass in NFL history.

Not anymore, as the 346-pound Poe shattered that record as the Chiefs ran up the score on the Broncos.

The rest of the list of heaviest players to throw a touchdown pass is a fun group of big quarterbacks and big guys who threw touchdown passes on trick plays:

Daunte Culpepper, the 264-pound quarterback who threw 149 touchdown passes in his NFL career.

Bubba Franks, the 263-pound Packers tight end who threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in 2002.

Cam Newton, the 260-pound Panthers star.

Cub Buck, a tackle on the Canton Bulldogs and Green Bay Packers in the 1920s who was an enormous (at the time) 259 pounds but is listed as having thrown a touchdown pass in 1924, as well as having kicked eight extra points and three field goals that year.

Frank Wycheck, a 259-pound tight end who threw two touchdown passes on trick plays for the Titans.

Jerome Bettis, the 252-pound Hall of Fame running back who threw three touchdown passes on trick plays.

Poe is in some interesting company.

7 Responses to “Poe breaks JaMarcus Russell’s record, heaviest to throw a TD pass”
  1. mototax says: Dec 26, 2016 9:05 AM

    Texans are working on a pass play for Wilfork!

  2. exinsidetrader says: Dec 26, 2016 9:14 AM

    Broncos had no heart last night.

  3. BillAndTomsAsteriskAdventure says: Dec 26, 2016 9:17 AM

    The rest of those guys were nickel and diming this “record.”

    Poe put it into Jerry Rice territory.

  4. southpaw557 says: Dec 26, 2016 9:18 AM

    Good thing this didn’t happen against the Ravens. Harbaugh would still be crying and there would be a rule change to limit how much a passer can weigh.

  5. MCxShow says: Dec 26, 2016 9:31 AM

    Are there really no other news stories this morning!?

  6. mazenblue says: Dec 26, 2016 9:34 AM

    Jamarcus Russell. I forgot what percentage of lottery winners lose all their money. This dude is a druggie if I remember correctly. The local neighborhood drug warlord wannabe street punk had to of loved it when he left the NFL.

  7. z0inks says: Dec 26, 2016 9:36 AM

    It is an absolute travesty that Jared Lorenzen isn’t at the top of this list.

