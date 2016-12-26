Prince Amukamara: Tom Coughlin to Jags “would complete the story”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 7:57 AM EST

Original Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin is interviewing with the team this week, and he has at least one player in the current locker room ready to vouch for him.

Via Hays Carlyon of the Florida Times-Union, Jags cornerback Prince Amukamara (who played five seasons for Coughlin with the Giants) said he thought it would be a great call.

“It would be a great fit, wherever he goes,” Amukamara said. “I think it’s sexier here, because his family and Jay Fund foundation is down here. He’s coached here. He’s available and this job is available.

“It would complete the story.”

He also thinks it would make the team better, regardless of the storyline quality. After all, it’s not just the first eight seasons he coached the Jaguars, but the two Super Bowls he won with the Giants that gives him immediate credibility.

“I think guys would respond well to coach Coughlin, wherever he goes,” Amukamara said. “Not only because of his track record with the two Super Bowls, but mainly because he gets the best out of his players and he fights for his players. You’re getting a guy that loves his players, loves his team and will treat you like men. It’s all about winning with him.”

Of course, Amukamara might not be there to greet him if he does get the job, as the former first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last offseason.