Prince Amukamara: Tom Coughlin to Jags “would complete the story”

Original Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin is interviewing with the team this week, and he has at least one player in the current locker room ready to vouch for him.
Via Hays Carlyon of the Florida Times-Union, Jags cornerback Prince Amukamara (who played five seasons for Coughlin with the Giants) said he thought it would be a great call.
“It would be a great fit, wherever he goes,” Amukamara said. “I think it’s sexier here, because his family and Jay Fund foundation is down here. He’s coached here. He’s available and this job is available.
“It would complete the story.”
He also thinks it would make the team better, regardless of the storyline quality. After all, it’s not just the first eight seasons he coached the Jaguars, but the two Super Bowls he won with the Giants that gives him immediate credibility.
“I think guys would respond well to coach Coughlin, wherever he goes,” Amukamara said. “Not only because of his track record with the two Super Bowls, but mainly because he gets the best out of his players and he fights for his players. You’re getting a guy that loves his players, loves his team and will treat you like men. It’s all about winning with him.”
Of course, Amukamara might not be there to greet him if he does get the job, as the former first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last offseason.
The Jaguars stuck the knife in the back of Gus Bradley for years. As far as I’m concerned, you can keep the entire roster. I wouldn’t want any of these quitters, who viewed Jacksonville as nothing more than a retirement home, on my team.
Not a jags fan, but they looked good with Marron as the coach yesterday.
Will Dick Vermeil return to the Rams, too?
“Those players! (cries)”
Note to token Rooney Rule minority coaching interviewee:
You aren’t getting the Jacksonville job.
Story, meaning retirement??? Its a nice retirement area in florida
As an Eagle’s I hate the Giants, but thru the years respected certain ones as greats L.T., Mark Bavoro, and TOM COUGHLIN!!
The Jags were only good in one period of time. Because of Tom. He took a WR nobody wanted in Jimmy Smith and made him into IMO a HOF player. A cast-off QB Mark Brunell and the same. He drafted well and the thing I loved about him was after the Strahan mutuniy he changed to better his team. He’s old but still a HALL OF Fame coach. The Jags would be smart to hire him..Maybe even as a GM